What's on this week

Upper Corindi Endurance ride is on Saturday and Sunday.

Upper Corindi Endurance ride is on Saturday and Sunday. Contributed

Upper Corindi endurance ride

What: Saddle up for the Upper Corindi 40km training and 20km social ride and enjoy an amazing variety of stunning terrain. Get your horses fit for the season or just come along and try endurance riding. There are shady camp sites and a basic canteen available both days.

Where: 287 Featherstones Rd, Upper Corindi.

When: Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit Upper Corindi Endurance Ride on Facebook.

Upper Corindi Endurance ride is on Saturday and Sunday. Contributed

Giingan Gumbaynggirr cultural experience

What: Get involved in the Giingan Gumbaynggirr cultural experience with markets, a tour and fun filled morning at the lookout.

The Giingan Markets will be running from 8.30am-1pm, the Giingan tour will go from 10am-1pm and the Nyanggann Gapi van will be running from 8.30am-1pm.

Where: Forest Sky Pier at Sealy Lookout.

When: Saturday from 8.30am-1.30pm.

Forest Sky Pier lookout in Bruxner Park Flora Reserve. Rob Cleary

Twilight food markets

What: Sit back, relax and enjoy the food at the family friendly food-only market, filled with diverse multicultural cuisine and lots of choices for the kids.

Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and enjoy the entertainment.

The markets are also dog friendly.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday from 5-9pm.

Twilight Food Markets. Rachel Vercoe

Touch football Australia national touch league

What: A tournament showcasing representative touch football on a national stage and providing an opportunity for the country's best athletes to come together and compete.

Where: C.ex stadium.

When: Today until Saturday.

For more information, visit ntl.mytouchfooty.com

Coffs Cex stadium. Trevor Veale

Ladies who lunch

What: This event is to bring together a group of women, business owners and friends to enjoy a lunch and to start thinking about making yourself a priority.

There will be guest speakers, goodie bags and prizes as well as a platter- style lunch.

Where: Palate and Ply, 37 Vernon St.

When: Today from 11am-1pm.

Cost: $20.

Visit goo.gl/9kk6bi

Darren Coggan

What: Darren Coggan, award winning performer and star of the critically acclaimed show Peace Train - The Cat Stevens Story, will take you on an eloquent journey through the songbook of one of the most magnetic figures in the music world, articulating moments of pain and joy, tragedy and triumph, fire and rain.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Saturday from 8pm.

Buy your tickets at jettytheatre.com.au

Darren Coggan. Contributed

The Rime of the Ancient Mariner exhibition

What: The Rime of the Ancient Mariner is an exhibition of paintings by Sawtell artist Geoff Mould, inspired by Samuel Taylor Coleridge's epic poem.

The collection tells the tale of the ancient mariner and his crew's journey through stormy waters and their meeting with the famed albatross.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Museum.

When: Open until Saturday, March 31, Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Bellingen plant fair

What: Don't miss out on this twice a year event and your chance to revive, spice up or add to your garden with a range of plants.

There are 70 stalls providing a large diversity of tropical, sub-tropical, native, exotic and food-bearing species.

Plus you can find garden furniture, equipment, supplies and information stalls from local organisations.

Where: Market Park, Bellingen.

When: Saturday.