What's on this week

Classic Country

What: For two shows only, the Jetty Theatre and HIT Productions presents an exciting and highly entertaining new show Classic Country starring vibrant young Australian, Alana Conway.

She will be singing some of her favourite country classics including Take Me Home Country Roads, and I Fall to Pieces.

Where and when: Woolgoolga Community Hall, Friday, March 9, and Coramba Community Hall, Saturday, March 10.

Cost: $20 from jettytheatre.com

World class entertainment in your own backyard, Classic Country with Alana Conway. Contributed

Glenreagh Community Markets

What: Come along and check out more than 20 stalls selling food, bric a brac, plants, handmade and homemade goods and treat yourself to one of George's famous locally produced beef pies.

Where: School of Arts Hall, 62 Coramba St, Glenreagh.

When: Today from 8am-12.30pm.

Made with Love Markets

What: The biggest dedicated handmade boutique market on the North Coast averaging 100 stallholders with everything handmade locally from clothes, woodwork and artwork.

Where: Level one carpark, Park Beach Plaza.

When: Tomorrow from 9am-2pm.

Products by Colourful Creations at the Made With Love Markets held at C.ex Coffs. Gemima Harvey/Coffs Coast Advoca

Alex Lahey and The Belligerents

What: Hitting the road together for a series of free sunset shows up and down the coast, catch Alex Lahey and The Belligerents at The Hoey Moey today for an arvo of live music, mates and mischief.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Today from 4pm-8pm.

Fundraiser for refugees

What: The Bellingen and Nambucca branch of Rural Australians for Refugees have organised a screening of the film Hope Road to raise funds to support refugees living in Australia. Hope Road is an inspiring film, which tells the story of an ambitious project undertaken by a Sudanese refugee, Zacharia Machiek, who now lives in Sydney. Zac's dream is to build a much-needed school back in his home village in South Sudan. Zac enlists the backing of supporters who join him on a 42-day charity walk to raise funds for the venture. Thwarted by escalating conflict back in South Sudan, Zac has to draw on all his resources to keep his dream alive.

Where: Bellingen Memorial Hall.

When: Tomorrow at 2pm.

Cost: $15 with $12 concessions.

Halfway creek market

What: Halfway Creek Hall Market is a great place to stop on a Sunday drive for delicious morning teas at budget prices and a wide variety of stalls. Check out the new mural wall and meet the local Rural Fire Brigade and get free fire information.

Where: On the corner of the Pacific Highway and Kungala Rd, opposite the Rose Nursery.

When: Tomorrow from 8.30am to 12.30pm

Music and surf scapes live at the Jetty Theatre

What: Be transported to another world when a swell of Australia's most sought-after musicians perform live music to a stunning backdrop of new Aussie surf film True Flowers of this Painted World, shot in and around the Lennox/Byron coastline.

Where: The Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Today.

Cost: $35, visit jettytheatre.com or call 6648 4930.

Jetty Memorial Theatre Harbour Dr. Trevor Veale

Coffs Coast International Women's Day Breakfast

What: International Women's Day (IWD) is a global day celebrating the economic, political and social achievements of women. It is also a day to review how far women have come in their struggle for equality, peace and development. Join Zonta Club of Coffs Harbour, BPW Coffs Harbour and Coffs Coast BWN for a very special International Women's Day Breakfast with keynote speaker Augusta Supple.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Thursday, March 8.

All About Women

What: You don't need to be at the Sydney Opera House to experience the main stage action of All About Women. The Jetty Memorial Theatre are excited to be streaming live up to three headline sessions and an exclusive backstage interview, direct from the Sydney Opera House.

Program: 1pm to 2pm - Grabbing back: Women in the Age of Trump.

2.30pm to 3.30pm - Metoo: the making of a movement- Tarana Burke and Tracey Spicer.

4pm to 5.30pm - Suffragettes to Social Media: Waves of Feminism.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Sunday from 1pm to 7pm.

Fat Albert

What: Whether you like to mosh and sweat, dance and groove, or just sit and watch, the boys have your musical tastes covered.

Driving along in now it's 10th year of heart pumping, foot stomping, sweat dripping rock'n'roll, the Fat Albert machine is stronger than ever.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Tomorrow from 4pm to 7pm.

Fat Albert.

2BBB FM Fundraiser

What: 2BBB FM is delivering an array of some of the finest local talent and serving as a fundraiser, the eight hour concert will help the station continue to deliver quality content and music to the Bellingen Shire.

Showcasing the diverse range of music our creative community has to offer, you'll hear and see everything from reggae to funk, bush folk to blues, electronic to acoustic, punk and more.

The evening will also include a spread of food and refreshments from both 2BBB FM and Rainbow Chai. Local artist Trina Sydee will be doing live painting to the sounds of the evening.

Where: Bellingen Memorial Hall.

When: Today from 4pm.

Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for students, concessions and pensioners and free for kids under 12.