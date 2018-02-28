What's on this week

Rave Radio

What: Take a look at the duo in 2017 and you'll see why the Australian pair are in such high demand right now, taking the DJ Set stereotype and giving it a much needed revamp.

Combining live drums, live sampling and live vocals with their energetic mix of bass heavy genres that have seen these guys become crowd favourites across Australia and Asia.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Saturday from 8pm-1.30am.

Rave Radio will be making their way to Coffs Harbour. Contributed

Dorrigo Community Markets

What: Come along to a small country market where locals, community organisations and regional marketeers get together to offer locals and visitors a range of fresh produce, plants, food and more.

Where: Hickory Street, Dorrigo.

When: Saturday from 8.30am to noon.

BCU Coffs Tri

What: Village Sports Coffs Harbour is hosting a weekend of Triathlon events for ages six and over with all proceeds raised to go to local children's charities.

Where: Jordan Esplanade.

When: Saturday and Sunday.

Cost: $30 - $150.

For more information, visit villagesports.com.au

Made with love markets

What: Averaging 100 stallholders every market everything is handmade and locally made.

Find everything from candles, artwork, woodwork, upcycled and recycled products, jewellery, knitted items, homewares and more.

Where: Level 1 carpark, Park Beach Plaza.

When: Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

The Made With Love Markets. Gemima Harvey/Coffs Coast Advoca

Sawtell sending off summer street party

What: The Sawtell Christmas Street Party was such a great success, they're doing it again as a Sending off Summer street party.

A day to be enjoyed by the whole family, there will be live music, headlined by Pink, the tribute!, face painting, a jumping castle and a water slide so don't forget your swimmers.

Where: Sawtell Hotel and Fishtales Restaurant.

When: Saturday from 3pm to 10pm.

Richie Williams Duo

What: Singer and guitarist Richie Williams is fast making a name for himself on the Australian east coast.

Originally from Sydney, now based in Northern NSW, Richie's captivating melodies and quirky heartfelt lyrics drives his original sound, blending funk based soul with acoustic grooves.

Expect an unforgettable, energetic live show spurred on by the husky soul

vocals of Richie Williams and his funk based rhythm section.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Friday, opening at 6.30pm.

Harbour history walk

What: Learn about the Aboriginal and European history of Coffs Harbour on a gentle stroll along the Coffs foreshore.

It is a 2km easy walk, it is an all access easy tour, appropriate for wheelchairs and prams.

Where: Jetty undercover amenities block on Jordan Esplanade.

When: Saturday from 10am to noon.

To book, visit goo.gl/PxvEPe

Nature talks healing walks

What: If the stress of daily life is getting you down, come along and clear your mind in the monsoon forest. Experience the practice of shinrin yoku in the Nambucca State Forest.

The three hour walk invites you into a space of mindfulness, relaxation and healing.

Nature Therapy Guide, Lucy Van Sambeek will take you on a slow mindful walk, using an evolving series of invitations to help you reconnect with the more-than-human world and open your senses.

Only a low level of fitness is required.

Where: Nambucca state forest.

When: Sunday from 4pm to 7pm.

To book, visit goo.gl/y6a4hb

Dean Ray

What: Dean has worked hard at his craft, writing, touring and honing his talents. He has performed countless headline shows, touring both nationally and internationally since making waves in the public eye back in 2014.

His debut single Coming Back hit number one on the iTunes singles chart with platinum status, and his self titled album achieved gold status.

Where: The Seaview Tavern, Woolgoolga.

When: Saturday from 9.30pm to 11pm.

Fluro Friday - Salty Sessions

What: Start your day right with a session down at the beach filled with people enjoying the outdoors and fun activities every week from surfing, yoga, hula hooping and more.

Everyone is invited to join the Mental Health Initiative run by Key Employment, XSSurf and Solitary Islands Surf School.

Don't forget to wear your brightest colours.

Where: Woolgoolga Main Beach.

When: Friday from 6.30am to 7.30am.

Fake Gnus

What: Looking for some live entertainment this weekend? Head on down to the Safety Beach Golf Club to catch the cover band Fake Gnus as they play Santana, Steely Dan, Mondo Rock and more.

The five piece band has been building a following with their refreshing repertoire of chilled Sunday arvo sets as well as rocking it up. Bring the kids and enjoy the music.

Where: Safety Beach Golf club.

When: Sunday from 2pm to 6pm.

Music and surf scapes

What: For one night only, Coffs locals will be transported to another world when a swell of Australia's most sought-after musicians perform live music to a stunning backdrop of new Aussie surf film True Flowers of this Painted World, shot in and around the Lennox/Byron coastline.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Saturday.

Cost: $35.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit jettytheatre.com