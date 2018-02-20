What's on this week

Save the date for the Coffs BCU Tri.

Save the date for the Coffs BCU Tri. Nashys Pix

Sunday Session with The Feramones

What: The concept behind the band is to perform tried and tested classics from the 70's and 80's that never fail to keep the dance floor busy.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday opening at 4pm.

Bollywood beach market

What: Local market with Bollywood flavour. Live music, local produce and much more by the beach. Expect to be asked to dance with others on random bollywood and bhangra songs.

Where: Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

When: Saturday from 8am to 2pm.

The Steele Syndicate

What: The Steele Syndicate are all about the groove.

Steele McMahon's Brisbane-based octet is raucous, punchy and fun, with a genre-bending sound that re-imagines elements of old school funk, reggae, ska and indie rock.

The band packs a blistering four-piece horn section and a rhythm section to match, creating music from soulful, contemplative ballads to dance-inducing funk frenzies.

Where: The Federal Hotel in Bellingen.

When: Friday, February 23.

Uniting foster care information sessions

What: If you've ever thought about becoming a foster carer, come along and discover what's involved at one of the upcoming information sessions.

Where: Uniting Burnside Family Centre, Coffs Harbour.

When: Wednesday, February 28 from noon to 2pm.

For more information or to register, visit uniting.org/fostercare or call 1800 864 846.

Australian army band

What: The Australian Army Band Newcastle has existed as Newcastle's own Military Band, under various names and ensemble types, since 1861.

The Royal Australian Corps of Transport Pipes and Drums were established in 1952 as the 15th Northern Rivers Lancers. They have performed both interstate and abroad since their formation and today, feature some of the Hunter and Central Coast regions finest Pipers and Drummers.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Sunday from 11am to 1pm.

BCU Coffs Tri

What: A multi sport weekend of events including Kids aquathons and triathlons, an Enticer Triathlon 375m/10km/2.5km and Olympic Distance Triathlon 1.5km/40km/10km.

The ocean swim is held in the harbour, the ride is a two lap course on a closed road and the run is along the picturesque jetty foreshores.

The course provides the perfect viewing platform for spectators who can enjoy a birds-eye view of the swim from the jetty and cheer on the athletes while on their run.

2018 marks the sixth annual running of the BCU Coffs Tri.

The 2017 event attracted elite athletes, age group triathletes and first-timers from all over the country and was hailed a huge success from all involved.

Where: Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores.

When: Sunday, March 4 from 7am to noon.

Trivia fundraiser

What: Coffs Harbour local Eric Garvey and his wife are holding a benefit trivia night at the Coffs Hotel to raise much needed funds to purchase a disability accessible vehicle.

Eric's wife was born with Cerebral Palsy and is confined to a wheelchair.

To travel anywhere by car, Eric has to life a heavy batter from his wife's motorised wheelchair into the back of the car then lift his wife with his arms around her waist which he says is starting to play havoc on both their backs.

"The National disability insurance scheme will only pay for the modifications of the vehicle but not the vehicle itself,” Eric said.

The night will include a meal, trivia, lucky door prize, raffles silent auction and a leprechaun hat competition.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Thursday, April 12.

Cost: $30 per person.

To book, call Eric on 0437 371 038 or the Coffs Hotel.

JADA: Talking drawing

What: Get inside the minds of leading contemporary artists while surrounded by the stunning backdrop of the renowned Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA). The JADA Artist Panel is a special opportunity to hear from three award finalists, all celebrated artists who call our region home with unique insights into all things drawn.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Friday from 6-8pm.