What's on this week

Lions club car boot sale

What: Come along and browse through stalls while snacking on a sausage sizzle or bacon and egg sandwich.

You never know what goodies and treasures you'll find.

Where: The Jetty Foreshores.

When: Tomorrow from 7am to 1pm.

Dorrigo community markets

What: A small country market where locals, community organisations and regional marketeers get together to offer locals and visitors a range of fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, pre-loved goods, food, jams pickles and preserves, hand made jewellery, and all manner of other goodies

Where: Hickory Street, Dorrigo.

When: Today from 8.30am to noon.

Coffs Harbour uptown markets

What: Check out a large variety of stalls ranging from fresh produce, plants, jewellery, books, coins and stamps bought and sold, sunglasses, clothing, retro gaming, tools, baby items and nappy cakes, licorice, soap and more.

Where: Castle Street car park.

When: Every Sunday.

Harbourside markets

What: Be entertained by live music as you make your way through the market stalls offering fresh local produce, tasty gourmet food, delicious beverages and a range of unique art and crafts.

The markets are held every Sunday and are pet friendly.

Where: Marina Drive, Coffs Harbour.

When: Every Sunday from 8am to 2pm.

Harbourside markets. Rachel Vercoe

Camp creative

What: Camp Creative is a week of creative courses held in January each year for the past 30 plus years.

Participants will get to try music, art, drama, singing, crafts, woodworking, writing, and more, including courses just for kids.

The week is open to everyone from ages six and beyond.

Mix with people of widely differing interests and ages in a relaxing, creative, family atmosphere.

Where: Bellingen High School.

When: Monday, January 8 to Friday, January 12.

For more information, visit campcreative.com.au or call 6655 9326.

Brothers 3

What: Straight off the bat, they weren't your average X Factor contestants. Three farm boys from Mudgee, NSW, raised without electricity, running water or sewerage, just so that their mother could afford to buy them instruments and drive them across country to their shows.

Brothers 3 celebrates their country folk roots but aren't afraid of the pop end of the spectrum.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Today at 8pm.

Cost: Free.