What's on this week

Catch Honey and Knives at their album launch this weekend.

The sound of music

What: Don't miss the final chance to see the Sound of music performed live on stage here in Coffs. It's a tuneful, heart warming story based on the real life story of the Von Trapp family singers, one of the world's best known concert groups in the era immediately preceding WWII. Maria, the tomboyish postulant at an Austrian abbey becomes a governess in the home of a widowed naval captain with seven children, brings a new love of life and music into the home.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Saturday at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday at 2pm.

Visit jettytheatre.com

Festival of small halls summer tour

What: A series of tours taking the best folk and contemporary acoustic artists on the road to tiny halls in communities all over Australia. It is an opportunity for music lovers from welcoming communities to invited artists from home and abroad into their towns.

Where: Valla Public Hall, Valla.

When: Saturday from 6.30pm to 10pm.

Cost: $25.

Visit festivalofsmall halls.com

BCU Jetty Food and Wine Festival

What: An initiative of local regions to produce an event showcasing the talent of the local area to the local people. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy an abundance of wine tasting while relaxing and listening to musicians perform.

Where: The Jetty Foreshore.

When: Saturday from noon to 9pm.

Visit Visit The BCU Jetty Food & Wine Festival 2017 on Facebook.

Watercolour demonstration, still life for beginners

What: Join Tanya Baily for a demonstration on creating contemporary still life paintings with watercolour. Tanya is a devoted art educator and runs regular classes and workshops in watercolour painting and portraiture at a number of art schools and institutes in and around Sydney.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Saturday from 11.45am to 12.45pm.

Guided tour of Still: National Still Life Award 2017 exhibition

What: Join gallery and museum coordinator Cath Fogarty for a guided tour of the inaugural Still: National Still Life Award.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Saturday from 2.45pm to 3.15pm.

Call 6648 4863.

Made with love markets

What: The much awaited Christmas Made with Love Markets is on this weekend.

With about 120 stallholders booked, market organiser Alison Paul said she had to turn away many more.

"The Christmas market is always the busiest but the demand for stalls this year is unprecedented,” she said.

"It just goes to show how many creative people are out there making things in their sheds, lounge rooms or spare bedrooms. It's awesome.

"Visit this Sunday's market and you will not only find unique and quality handmade gifts for your loved ones this Christmas, you will also be supporting local families as you are purchasing direct from the maker.”

With a mix of regular stallholders and new ones, the common theme is handmade or created.

There's plants, gourmet foods, soaps, teas, cookie and cakes, toys, baby and kids clothing, candles, jewellery, crystals, artwork, hair accessories, cards, furniture, wooden toys and much more.

"You'll be able to get some very special and unique Christmas presents, and there is something for everyone.

"The handmade community on the Coffs Coast is just amazing. There is so much talent here and so much opportunity for locals to support locals.

Where: Level one car park at Park Beach Plaza.

When: Sunday, November 26 from 9am-2pm.

Find out more online at madewithlovemarkets.com.

The Strides Sunday sesh

What: The Strides are a new force for reggae music.

Fronted by roots man Ras Roni, from Barbados via London, Fijian MC LTL GZeus and Sierra Leonian ragga powerhouse Eddie "Blacker” Conteh, The Strides deliver a musical experience that is as powerfully explosive as it is authentic.

They have forged a

global sound melding a diversity of cultures and instrumentation under

the one universal consciousness.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, opening at 4pm.

Honey and Knives

What: Don't miss the release of Honey and Knives' second album Who Are You. The night is a celebration of collaboration with support from The Mid North and other special guests.

Where: Bellingen Memorial Hall.

When: Saturday at 7pm.

Cost: $15 at trybooking.com or $20 at the door.

Christmas pop-up fair

What: Get a head start on your Christmas shopping and browse through a range of pop up stalls with hand made, locally produced Christmas gifts for family and friends. There will be dream catchers, natural beauty products, artworks, pre-loved clothing and more.

Where: Coffs Zen Space.

When: Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

Grow an organic kitchen garden

What: Learn how to grow organically sustainable food in your own backyard during an interactive tour in a Korara backyard food forest with chickens, fish and more than 100 different fruits and vegetables.

Where: 9 Fernleigh Ave, Korora.

When: Saturday from 9am to 11am.