What's on this week

The case of Murder on the Orient Express

What: The Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour are holding a movie night to raise funds for the Rotary End Polio eradication program. Murder on the Orient express starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe and quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told.

Where: Birch Carroll and Coyle Cinemas.

When: Today at 6.45pm.

Cost: $20, visit goo.gl/sY32iV

Twilight Food Markets

What: Open every Friday night, weather permitting until April next year, the family friendly

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday, November 10 from 5pm to 9pm.

Open Up to Art

What: Take part in digital and drawing workshops, attend three exhibition openings in one evening, experience contemporary art exhibitions, street art, music, singing and watch the film and light projection at the back of Hammond and Wheatley building.

Where: Church Street, Bellingen.

When: Saturday, November 11 from 10am to 9.30pm.

For more information, email shelleyok@bigpond.com

Roller derby's national men's tournament is headed to Sportz Central. David Nielsen

Australian Men's Roller Derby National Tournament

What: Coffs Coast Derby are hosting the tournament, a fast, fun and high intensity sport. This is the first time the annual event has been held outside a capital city and 500 people are expected to visit for the weekend. The best mens roller derby teams from around the country will be battling it out for the top spot.

Where: Sportz Central, Bray Street.

When: Saturday, November 11 from 8.30am to 7pm and Sunday, November 12 from 9am to 6pm.

Visit goo.gl/MBm5Mx

Our Living Coast Sustainable Living Festival at North Coast Regional Botanic Gardens: Self Sufficient Homes talk solar. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate Rob Wright

Sustainable Living Festival

What: Enjoy live music, hands-on creative fun for the whole family, delicious food and treasure marketplace. There's workshops, demonstrations and a clean up prepared at the Coffs Creek Estuary. Get the whole family involved and swap your trash for funky clothes, awesome toys, books, games and more.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Sunday, November 18 from 9am to 2pm.

Visit goo.gl/9K9ufN

Paul Kelly is headed to Coffs Harbour this weekend. Lyn McCarthy

Paul Kelly concert

The acclaimed Aussie folk singer-songwriter will play at the North Coast Botanic Garden on Sunday at 7pm.

For tickets go to Ticketek.