What's on this week on the Coffs Coast

HERE COMES THE BRIDE: Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo at Bonville Golf Course returns in its 14th year.

The Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo

THE Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo will once again be held at Bonville Golf Resort, now in its 14th year, giving you a chance to plan your wedding from start to finish with over 35 leading suppliers. The expo includes a fashion show, live entertainment, prizes and a complimentary cocktail upon arrival. Entry is free.

Sunday, June 4 from 10am at Bonville Golf Resort

Camp Quality Comics on the Run

Camp Quality Comics on the Run features a star-studded line-up including Barry McLeod, Tommy Dean, Darah Levett and Brett Nichols.

The comedy show will raise money for Camp Quality, helping children impacted with cancer and their families.

Saturday, June 3 from 8pm at Sawtell RSL

Comedian Tommy Dean Photo Contributed Contributed

Woolgoolga Art Gallery & Amnesty International Art Exhibition

LOCAL Amnesty International Coffs Coast group along with the Woolgoolga Art Gallery are running a Human Rights art exhibition and competition. Themes include refugees, Indigenous rights, Women in Afghanistan, Weapons and Human Rights, Countries in Crisis, Individuals at Risk, Violence Against Women, Torture, Human Rights Education.

June 2-28 at Woolgoolga Art Gallery

Bald Archy Prize

IT'S the 24th year for the art prize, showcasing comic or satirical portraits of distinguished Australians in art, science, letters, politics, sport and the media.

Artworks portray politicians, including Julie Bishop sipping champagne on a polo horse, a naked Bill Shorten, Malcolm Turnbull in various scenarios and Barnaby Joyce with the shadows of Johnny Depp's dogs Pistol and Boo in his eyes.

Runs through until June, 11 at Bunker Cartoon Gallery.

East Coast Encounter Exhibition

EAST Coast Encounter is a multi-arts initiate involving Australian Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists, writers and songwriters to re-imagine the encounter by Lt James Cook and his crew with Aboriginal people in 1770.

The exhibition of paintings, photographs, videos and three dimensional works re-envisages this seminal journey by imaginatively exploring moments of contact between two world views during these encounters.

Saturday, June 3 at Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery

Dorrigo Community Market

DORRIGO Community Market is a small country market where locals, community organisations and regional marketeers get together to offer locals and visitors a range of fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, pre-loved goods, food, jams pickles and preserves, hand made jewellery, and all manner of other goodies.

Come to the market to meet the locals and enjoy real, 'fair dinkum' country hospitality on the beautiful Dorrigo plateau.

Saturday, June 3 from 8.30am on Hickory Street, Dorrigo.

Wine Tasting Afternoon

THE cellar door is being flung open to the locals of the Coffs Coast this Saturday for an open session of wine and liqueur tasting after a very fortuitous season. Maddi & Baz invite you to come out and enjoy the new extensions such as the elevated deck and 'soon to be opened' adjacent tapas restaurant whilst you sample the fruits of the vine.

Cheese Platters are available and bookings are advised to secure a table.

Saturday, June 3 from 10.30am at Two Tails Winer, Orara Way, Nana Glen