What's on this week in Coffs

Food Fighter

What: BCC Cinemas Coffs Harbour are screening Ronni Kahn's Food Fighter for limited screenings.

Ronni has been a force in making Australia and the world think about the way we value and often waste food.

Joining with Oz Harvest Coffs Harbour, this event will share an important message with the Coffs Coast Community.

Where: BCC Cinemas.

When: Today at 1pm, tomorrow at 1pm and Wednesday at 6pm.

Visit eventcinemas.com.au

Plastic free July

Plastic Free July (PFJ) is an Australian initiative to raise awareness of the problems with single-use disposable plastic and challenges people to do something about it.

This year Coffs Harbour City Council is delivering a community wide program for schools, child care centres, businesses and households in an effort to raise awareness and reduce single use plastics in Coffs Harbour LGA.

Sessions include beach clean ups, film screenings, Boomerang Bag sewing bees and more.

Visit goo.gl/tCDVA5

Bellingen community markets

What: Bellingen Community Market's primary focus is to showcase local art, craft, hand made and grown products, fresh produce, multicultural foods, drinks and entertainment.

With over 260 diverse stalls, the park comes alive with music, artisans, craftspeople, growers, recyclers, buskers, masseuses, various services and community groups.

Where: Bellingen Park.

When: Today from 8am to 3pm.

GREAT DAY OUT: Relax to live music at Bellingen Markets or discover over 260 stalls. Contributed

The Frapp

What: Out of a growing popularity for the duo JAZROL, and enquiries for a bigger, bolder version of the songs that audiences have come to love, The Frapp was born. Ranging in style from easy listening, blues, rock, folk and pop, old favourites, to current top 40 tracks, The Frapp have got all musical tastes covered.

Where: Park Beach Bowls Club.

When: Today from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

Coffs Coast Cruise Expo

What: The Cavanbah Centre will be filled with representatives from a diverse variety of cruise lines. There will be expert presentations throughout the day and a chance to win a seven night Star Clippers Thailand cruise. This expo offers first time cruisers and cruise addicts the opportunity to find out about the latest ship innovations and exciting new itineraries on offer.

Where: Cavanbah Centre.

When: Today from 9.30am to 3pm.

Coffs Harbour uptown markets

What: Rain, hail or shine, don't miss the Coffs Harbour uptown markets held every Sunday under the Castle Street car park. There's a variety of stalls ranging from fresh produce, plants, jewellery, books, coins and stamps, sunglasses, clothing, retro gaming, tools, baby items and nappy cakes, licorice, soap, hot food and more.

Where: Castle Street car park.

When: Tomorrow.

Harbourside market

What: An authentic outdoor market held every Sunday set alongside the waterside in Coffs Harbour.

There is a huge range of unique art and craft, fresh local produce, tasty gourmet food and delicious beverages.

Their philosophy is locally made, locally grown so you are guaranteed a unique experience.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Tomorrow from 8am to 2pm.

Park Lane Festival

What: Headspace Coffs Harbour is 10-years-old this June and everyone is invited to the party.

It will be a free all ages laneway music festival in the Coffs Harbour city centre.

There will be two stages, the headspace stage with acoustic solo and duos and the Park Lane stage with bands.

Enjoy roaming street performers and street food.

A free music and arts focussed event aimed to raise awareness about youth mental health and where young people can get help when they need it.

Where: Park Lane and Studio Lane.

When: Saturday, June 23 from 12pm to 8pm.