WHAT’S ON: Things to do on the Coffs Coast

Harbourside Markets are one of several COVID Safe events on in Coffs over the next week.

THERE’S plenty of COVID-safe events taking place on the Coffs Coast over the next week – here’s your weekly go-to guide.

Bellingen Growers Market

What: The Bellingen Autumn and Spring Plant Fair is cancelled, but the Bellingen Growers Markets are now stepping up to offer stall spaces every Saturday morning. This weekend you’ll be able to buy Native Tree tubes, Bromeliads and seedlings. Also on offer are freshly baked goods, food stalls, breakfast and coffee.

Where: Bellingen Showground.

When: Saturday, September 12 from 8.30am-11.30am.

Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience

What: Immerse yourself in the local Gumbaynggirr culture at the award-winning Giingan Experience. Tour guests will experience traditional Gumbaynggirr stories and Welcome, language learning, cultural dancing, bushtucker tasting, damper preparation and cooking, artwork, and will also receive complementary damper and a drink.

Tickets can be purchased on the day or online here.

Where: Sealy Lookout.

When: Saturday, September 12 from 10am-1.30pm.

Immerse yourself in Gumbaynggirr culture at Sealy Lookout.

Harbourside Markets with live music from Icebreakers

What: Browse the weekly seaside markets while enjoying the tunes of good time party band Icebreakers. There are a variety of stalls to browse, offering arts, crafts, jewellery, clothing, beauty and lifestyle products, plants, vintage and collectables, as well as fresh local produce. Dogs are permitted on leashes. To ensure the event remains COVID Safe, attendees will need to bring their own chairs and picnic blankets.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, September 12 from 8am-2pm.

Sunday Session with Tahlia Matheson

What: Catch Byron-Bay based singer Tahlia Matheson at this weekend’s Sunday Session at the Hoey Moey. Tahlia’s sweet country sounds are a combination of the songwriting integrity of Kasey Chambers, the storytelling capabilities of Kelsea Bellerini, and a tinge of Emylou Harris.

Where: Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, September 12 from 1pm-4.30pm.

Tahlia Matheson will perform at this weekend's Sunday Session at the Hoey Moey.

Uptown Markets

What: Enjoy a day out at this weekly undercover market, open rain, hail or shine. There’s plenty on offer including fresh fruit and vegetables, soaps, jewellery, woodwork, art, bric-a-brac, clothes, antiques, pet products and much more.

Where: Castle St carpark.

When: Sunday, September 12 from 6am-2pm.

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The weekly Coffs Coast Growers Market is back in swing and the COVID-safe event is offering locals fresh produce and artisan goodies from plenty of local businesses. Stall holders will practice social distancing and attendees are encouraged to ‘shop and go’ to avoid congestion.

Where: City Square.

When: Thursday, September 17 from 8am-2.30pm.

Open Mic Night

What: Every Friday night is Open Mic Night at RED-C! Join local band Pleasing George and Open Mic MC George Wilson for a fun Friday night evening. Bring an instrument or just yourself and perform a few tunes in a friendly and supportive setting. Entry is free.

Where: RED-C at the jetty foreshores.

When: Friday, September 18 from 6pm.

Twilight Food Markets

What: This weekly food market has officially returned for 2020. Diverse in multicultural cuisine, with lots of choices for the kids, the Twilight Food Markets is the perfect family-friendly affair. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and relax beside the crystal clear water of Coffs Creek.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday, September 18 from 4pm-9pm.

Twilight Food Markets at Park Beach Reserve, taken in 2019.

Village Farmers Market

What: This weekly market in Woolgoolga offers a local ‘farm to plate’ experience, with several stalls to browse from offering fresh produce, home baked goods, bread, eggs, pasta, fresh flowers, jam, honey and more.

Where: Queen St, Woolgoolga.

When: Friday, September 18 from 7am-11.30am.

3D Virtual Museum Tour

What: A virtual tour of the Coffs Harbour Regional Museum is now available from the comfort of your own home. Online visitors will find exhibitions and a number of pieces from the collection labelled with links to further information.

People are also welcome to visit the museum in person (up to 30 people at one time) to see the current exhibitions, which include History Week 2020, Bananas to Beautizone: Coffs’ Changing Summers and Tasma Theatre: Coffs Harbour’s Jewel Cinema.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Museum. Virtual tour here.

When: Museum open Tuesdays-Thursdays from 10am-1pm. Virtual tour available 24/7.

An image from the Coffs Harbour Regional Museum virtual tour PHOTO: Toni Fuller/CHCC.

Toons 4 Wildlife fundraising exhibition

What: After the devastating summer fires, Aussie cartoonists have rallied to create the Toons 4 Wildlife fundraising exhibition in aid of WIRES. This heartwarming collection of over 80 works by some of Australia’s best cartoonists are on display in the National Cartoon Gallery while they are auctioned off online and shipped to their new homes.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery @ The Bunker.

When: Wednesdays-Sundays from 10am-4pm.

Exhibitions at the Regional Gallery

What: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery have two exhibitions on display. The Robert and Janice Hunter collection features the work of 27 artists from Central Australia, the Kimberly and Arnhem Land, exploring the rich concepts that bind Aboriginal artists, communities and land together. It features paintings by Stan Brumby, Sade Budbarria, Christopher Churchill and more.

Also at the gallery is a solo exhibition by leading Gumbaynggirr artist Brentyn Lugnan, whose work remains deeply grounded in Gumbaynggirr culture, and is embedded with traditional symbolism and spirituality. Brentyn’s paintings are inspired by the land his family originates from and its stories.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Tuesdays-Saturdays between 10am-4pm until October 17.