WHAT’S ON: Things to do on the Coffs Coast

There's plenty of COVID-safe events taking place on the Coffs Coast over the next week, including the Twilight Market (left) and the Giingan Experience.

THERE’S plenty of COVID-safe events taking place on the Coffs Coast over the next week – here’s your weekly go-to guide.

Father’s Day Celebration

What: Looking for a fun way to spend Father’s Day this weekend? Join the team at the Moonee Beach Tavern for their King for a Day Father’s Day Celebration.

On offer is a menu fit for a king, plus a stack and pack dishwasher challenge which will see the winner take home a hamper full of great pressies for Dad.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Sunday, September 6 from noon-8.30pm.

Pirate Day Family Fun Day

What: The Toormina Hotel crew are celebrating Father’s Day with their pirate themed Family Fun Day, with appearances from pirate friends and the Smiley Squad complete with a treasure hunt to ensure the kids have a great day.

Also on offer are $6 Captain Morgans and a Father’s Day smokers box with a complimentary beer.

Where: Toormina Hotel.

When: Sunday, September 6 from noon-3pm.

Sunday Session with Tim Stokes

What: Catch Byron-Bay based singer/songwriter Tim Stokes at this weekend’s Sunday Session at the Hoey Moey. Tim’s music is a combination of the swoon of Elvis’ ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love With You’ and the party starter vibe of ‘Dumb Things’ Paul Kelly, with songs that branch the bridges between ages, generations and walks of life.

Where: Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, September 6 from 1pm-4.30pm.

Byron-Bay based singer/songwriter Tim Stokes will perform at Hoey Moey's Sunday Session this weekend. Photo: Facebook/Tim Stokes

Ocean Road Duo perform at Harbourside Markets

What: Browse the weekly seaside markets while enjoying the easy listening acoustic tunes of Ocean Road Duo. There are a variety of stalls to browse, offering arts, crafts, jewellery, clothing, beauty and lifestyle products, plants, vintage and collectables, as well as fresh local produce. Dogs are permitted on leashes. To ensure the event remains COVID Safe, attendees will need to bring their own chairs and picnic blankets.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, September 6 from 8am-2pm.

Uptown Markets

What: Enjoy a day out at this weekly undercover market, open rain, hail or shine. There’s plenty on offer including fresh fruit and vegetables, soaps, jewellery, woodwork, art, bric-a-brac, clothes, antiques, pet products and much more.

Where: Castle St carpark.

When: Sunday, September 6 from 6am-2pm.

Out of the Shadows – World Suicide Prevention Day

What: Due to the current pandemic, Lifeline North Coast will be marking World Suicide Prevention Day differently this year and is welcoming the community to visit and place a message of remembrance and hope on its Commemorative Wall, which will remain in place at all Lifeline shops throughout the month of September.

Lifeline is also welcoming those who have lost someone to suicide to come together and attend a ‘Virtual Walk’ via Zoom.

Where: Commemorative wall at Lifeline North Coast shops including Coffs Harbour, Grafton and Toormina from 6am-4pm. ‘Virtual walk’ online event here from 6am-7am.

When: Thursday, September 10.

Lifeline is inviting members of the community to place a message on its Commemorative Walls at its North Coast shops. Photo: Trevor Veale

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The weekly Coffs Coast Growers Market is back in swing and the COVID-safe event is offering locals fresh produce and artisan goodies from plenty of local businesses. Stall holders will practice social distancing and attendees are encouraged to ‘shop and go’ to avoid congestion.

Where: City Square.

When: Thursday, September 10 from 8am-2.30pm.

Twilight Food Markets

What: This weekly food market has officially returned for 2020. Diverse in multicultural cuisine, with lots of choices for the kids, the Twilight Food Markets is the perfect family-friendly affair. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and relax beside the crystal clear water of Coffs Creek.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday, September 11 from 4pm-9pm.

Twilight Food Markets (pictured in 2019) has returned with a COVID Safe plan in place. Photo: Rachel Vercoe

Game of Thrones Trivia

What: Fancy yourself a Games of Thrones fan? The Coffs is holding a trivia night dedicated to the hit fantasy series, with plenty of prizes to be won. Call The Coffs on 66523817 to secure your table.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Friday, September 11 from 6pm-10pm.

Village Farmers Market

What: This weekly market in Woolgoolga offers a local ‘farm to plate’ experience, with several stalls to browse from offering fresh produce, home baked goods, bread, eggs, pasta, fresh flowers, jam, honey and more.

Where: Queen St, Woolgoolga.

When: Friday, September 11 from 7am-11.30am.

Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience

What: Immerse yourself in the local Gumbaynggirr culture at the award-winning Giingan Experience. Tour guests will experience traditional Gumbaynggirr stories and Welcome, language learning, cultural dancing, bushtucker tasting, damper preparation and cooking, artwork, and will also receive complementary damper and a drink.

Tickets can be purchased on the day or online here.

Where: Sealy Lookout.

When: Saturday, September 12 from 10am-1.30pm.

Immerse yourself in Gumbaynggirr culture at Sealy Lookout. Photo: Jasmine Minhas

Toons 4 Wildlife fundraising exhibition

What: After the devastating summer fires, Aussie cartoonists have rallied to create the Toons 4 Wildlife fundraising exhibition in aid of WIRES. This heartwarming collection of over 80 works by some of Australia’s best cartoonists are on display in the National Cartoon Gallery while they are auctioned off online and shipped to their new homes.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery @ The Bunker.

When: Wednesdays-Sundays from 10am-4pm.

3D Virtual Museum Tour

What: A virtual tour of the Coffs Harbour Regional Museum is now available from the comfort of your own home. Online visitors will find exhibitions and a number of pieces from the collection labelled with links to further information.

People are also welcome to visit the museum in person (up to 30 people at one time) to see the current exhibitions, which include History Week 2020, Bananas to Beautizone: Coffs’ Changing Summers and Tasma Theatre: Coffs Harbour’s Jewel Cinema.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Museum. Virtual tour here.

When: Museum open Tuesdays-Thursdays from 10am-1pm. Virtual tour available 24/7.

Exhibitions at the Regional Gallery

What: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery have recently unveiled two new exhibitions. The Robert and Janice Hunter collection features the work of 27 artists from Central Australia, the Kimberly and Arnhem Land, exploring the rich concepts that bind Aboriginal artists, communities and land together. It features paintings by Stan Brumby, Sade Budbarria, Christopher Churchill and more.

Also at the gallery is a solo exhibition by leading Gumbaynggirr artist Brentyn Lugnan, whose work remains deeply grounded in Gumbaynggirr culture, and is embedded with traditional symbolism and spirituality. Brentyn’s paintings are inspired by the land his family originates from and its stories.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Tuesdays-Saturdays between 10am-4pm until October 17.