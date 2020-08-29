WHAT’S ON: Things to do on the Coffs Coast

The Twilight Food Markets, pictured here in 2019, will return this week with a COVID-Safe plan in place. Photo: Rachel Vercoe

THERE’S plenty of COVID-safe events taking place on the Coffs Coast over the next week – here’s some inspiration.

Twilight Food Markets

What: This weekly food market is set to return for 2020. Diverse in multicultural cuisine, with lots of choices for the kids, the Twilight Food Markets is the perfect family-friendly affair. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and relax beside the crystal clear water of Coffs Creek.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday, September 4 from 4pm-9pm.

Twilight Food Markets. Photo: Rachel Vercoe

Big River Blues at Harbourside Markets

What: Browse the local stalls at the weekly Harbourside Markets while enjoying live music from Clarence Valley band Big River Blues. The band uses the vast catalogue of material by legendary ‘60s and ‘70s artists as a springboard, with seamless guitar and vocals enhanced by a solid backline of bass and drums. With plenty of locally made and grown, ethical products to browse at the markets, there are several conditions of entry to ensure the event stays COVID-safe, including using hand sanitiser, social distancing, and BYO chairs and picnic blankets.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, August 30 from 8am-2pm.

Made with Love Markets

What: Following the cancellation of the May market earlier this year, the biggest dedicated handmade market on the Coffs Coast is coming back into business with a COVID-safe plan in place. There’ll be plenty of stalls to browse from, offering original and locally made items.

Attendees are reminded to follow signage and follow social distancing rules. Attendees are capped to 475 at any one time, and COVID marshalls will be in attendance to ensure the event is COVID-safe.

Where: Park Beach Plaza carpark.

When: Sunday, August 30 from 9am-2pm.

The Made With Love Markets are returning this weekend. Photo Gemima Harvey

Toons 4 Wildlife fundraising exhibition

What: After the devastating summer fires, Aussie cartoonists have rallied to create the Toons 4 Wildlife fundraising exhibition in aid of WIRES. This heartwarming collection of over 80 works by some of Australia’s best cartoonists are on display in the National Cartoon Gallery while they are auctioned off online and shipped to their new homes.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery @ The Bunker.

When: Wednesdays-Sundays from 10am-4pm.

2020 Coffs Coast Motor Show

What: After a successful inaugural event last year, the Coffs Coast Motor Show is returning for 2020. The family-friendly event will showcase cars, bikes and trucks across several award categories, with food and kids entertainment also on offer. There’s a gold coin entry for the show, which is being presented by charity Hope for the Homeless, and Shannons.

Where: Marina Dr, Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, August 30 from 9am-1pm.

The Coffs Coast Motor Show is returning for 2020. Photo: Coffs Coast Motor Show/Facebook

Exhibitions at the Regional Gallery

What: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery have recently unveiled two new exhibitions. The Robert and Janice Hunter collection features the work of 27 artists from Central Australia, the Kimberly and Arnhem Land, exploring the rich concepts that bind Aboriginal artists, communities and land together. It features paintings by Stan Brumby, Sade Budbarria, Christopher Churchill and more.

Also at the gallery is a solo exhibition by leading Gumbaynggirr artist Brentyn Lugnan, whose work remains deeply grounded in Gumbaynggirr culture, and is embedded with traditional symbolism and spirituality. Brentyn’s paintings are inspired by the land his family originates from and its stories.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Tuesdays-Saturdays between 10am-4pm until October 17.

Uptown Markets

What: Enjoy a day out at this weekly undercover market, open rain, hail or shine. There’s plenty on offer including fresh fruit and vegetables, soaps, jewellery, woodwork, art, bric-a-brac, clothes, antiques, pet products and much more.

Where: Castle St carpark.

When: Sunday, August 30 from 6am-2pm.

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The weekly Coffs Coast Growers Market is back in swing and the COVID-safe event is again offering locals fresh produce and artisan goodies from local businesses such as Coffs Coast Honey, Raw Food Hub, My Twin Loaves, Bellingen Soap Cakes and more. Stall holders will practice social distancing and attendees are encouraged to ‘shop and go’ to avoid congestion.

Where: City Square.

When: Thursday, September 3 from 8am-2.30pm.

Stalls at the Coffs Coast Growers Market. Photo: Coffs Harbour City Council.

Village Farmers Market

What: This weekly market in Woolgoolga offers a local ‘farm to plate’ experience, with several stalls to browse from offering fresh produce, home baked goods, bread, eggs, pasta, fresh flowers, jam, honey and more.

Where: Queen St, Woolgoolga.

When: Friday, September 4 from 7am-11.30am.

Enter the 2020 Spring Garden Competition

What: Have you been working on your garden during the COVID-19 lockdown? Free entry is now open to the Coffs Harbour Garden Club’s annual comp! Most of the usual categories are going ahead this year, however there is no new home/new garden category. The Garden Club have organised an out of area Residential/Industrial/Commercial judge who they say is looking forward to seeing what the Coffs Coast has to offer in good gardening principles.

Find out more on how to enter here.

When: Entries close on Friday, September 4, with judging to take place between September 13-15.