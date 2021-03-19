WHAT’S ON: Things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

With rain continuing to soak the Coffs Coast this week, some events have been forced to cancel - but it's not all bad news.

From concerts to charity fundraisers, there's still some great things to look forward to. In this week's events guide, we take a look at what's on - as well as what's off - for the Coffs Coast.

WHAT'S ON

CHATS Productions' 'Steel Magnolias'

What: Directed by Donna Fairall, and focusing on six southern belles whose lives differ wildly, Steel Magnolias is a witty, comical and tragical story of friendship and strength.

They fight and make up, hug each other and cry. They get their hair done. And when tragedy strikes, they have the strength to grieve and the character to survive with a smile.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Varying times. Runs until March 28. Find tickets and view times here.

The Rock Show Oz Edition

What: Honouring the late Aussie rock icon Jon English and playing classic Oz rock from the '60s, '70s and '80s, the multi-talented Trilogy of Rock band is set to perform an outstanding repertoire.

This show was Jon English's last project, which sadly he never got to tour. Now his Trilogy of Rock bandmates are seeing it through in Jon's memory, with a little help from the legendary Steve Mulry from the Ted Mulry Gang. Tickets available here.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Saturday, March 20 from 7.30pm.

The multi-talented Trilogy of Rock band will perform at C.ex Coffs this weekend.

Local Faces art exhibition opening and fundraiser

What: Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group members are launching their latest exhibition 'Local Faces', featuring pastels, acrylics, watercolours, drawing, prints, porcelain, 'off the wall' pieces and much more. Entry is free and all artworks are for sale.

The exhibition opening will be combined with the annual CanDo Cancer Trust fundraiser, with the theme this year being 'Mad Hatter Tea Party'. There'll be a raffle and prize on offer for the best Mad Hat.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery.

When: Fundraiser and official opening on Sunday, March 21 from 1pm to 3pm. Exhibition runs until April 28.

Jagun Yamarr exhibition

What: The Gumbaynggirr people have deep connections to the ocean and waterways. They're sharing some of this language, knowledge and culture in new exhibition Jagun Yamarr. See mixed media artwork of local fish, with Gumbaynggirr names alongside scientific ones, presented by the Aboriginal community.

Where: Culture Hub on Level 1 of Coffs Central.

When: Open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10am-4pm. Runs until April 17.

Behind the Lines Exhibition

What: Featuring 104 cartoon from 36 cartoonists, annual favourite Behind the Lines has made a return to the Bunker gallery. The travelling exhibition, curated by the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House, celebrates the role of political cartoonists in Australia and the power their drawings have in contributing to our daily political and social discourse.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery.

When: Open seven days a week from 10am-4pm. Runs until April 12.

WHAT'S OFF

- The Bellingen Community Markets, which was to be held on Saturday, March 20.

- The Coffs Harbour Memory Jog & Walk, which was to be held on Saturday, March 20.

- White Bluff Project exhibition opening, which was due to be held on Saturday, March 20.