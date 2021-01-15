WHAT’S ON: Things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

The Coffs Harbour Growers Market, the Harbourside Markets and The 39 Steps at the Jetty Theatre are all taking place this week.

Looking for things to do on the Coffs Coast this week (January 16-22)? Here’s some inspiration.

The 39 Steps

What: This multi-award winning theatrical extravaganza of minimalism will have audiences suspending their disbelief beyond all measure. Adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Bucham, this whodunit spy story, delivered by four actors, is not to be missed. Find out more and get tickets here.

Where: The Jetty Theatre.

When: First show Saturday, January 16. Runs until January 23.

Artist Talk: David Tucker

What: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery will hold an artist talk with local artist David Tucker on the final day of his solo exhibition, Sites of Transformation. A self-taught artist, David’s sculptural works reference the body, nature and the processes that all living things participate in. The talk will be facilitated by Gallery Coordinator Cath Fogarty and she will be joined by special guest Bridie Moran, the editorial assistant for the Australian Journal of Ceramics. Register your attendance here.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Saturday, January 16 from 10.30am-12pm.

Harbourside Markets with live music from Micka Scene

What: Enjoy live music from Byron Bay singer/songwriter Micka Scene while supporting the local business community at this weekly, pet-friendly market. All your favourite food trucks, art, jewellery, clothing, beauty and lifestyle products, plants, vintage, and collectable stalls will be on site. Remember to practice good hygiene, maintain social distancing, and stay home if you are unwell.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, January 17 from 10am.

Live Music in City Square

What: This summer locals can enjoy free live music in the heart of the Coffs City Centre. From this week there’ll be a great range of local and visiting musicians who will perform live every Wednesday and Friday. This week’s performers include Heather Rose (January 20) and Benny Black (January 22). Support local cafes and grab a coffee while you listen.

Where: City Square.

When: Wednesday, January 20 and Friday, January 22 from 10.30am.

Coffs Harbour's Benny Black will perform at City Square this week.

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The weekly Coffs Coast Growers Market offers locals fresh produce and artisan goodies from plenty of local businesses such as Coffs Coast Honey, Raw Food Hub, My Twin Loaves, Bellingen Soap Cakes and more.

Where: City Square.

When: Thursday, January 21 from 8am-2.30pm.

Twilight Food Market

What: This family-friendly food market is diverse in multicultural cuisine, with lots of choices for the kids. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and enjoy the entertainment.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday, January 22 from 4pm. Held weekly.

Village Farmers’ Market

What: The weekly Village Farmers’ Market offers locals a ‘Farm to Plate’ experience, with stalls featuring fresh produce along with home baked goods, bread, eggs, pasta, salami, flowers, jams, chutney and honey.

Where: Queen St, Woolgoolga.

When: Friday, January 22 from 7am-11.30am. Held weekly.

Grab some fresh produce at both the Coffs Coast Growers Market and the Village Farmers’ Market. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Coffs Jetty Carnival

What: This week marks the last for the Coffs Jetty Carnival. With food on site and plenty of rides for the biggest adrenaline junkies to the little thrill seekers, it’s all happening at the annual carnival.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: From 6.30pm each night until January 23, weather permitting.

Rotary Cartoon Awards

What: Featuring all the best entries from the 2020 Rotary Cartoon Awards. this exhibition is a favourite and is now in its 32nd year. This year’s special category recognises the months of hardship across the country with the topic “Crisis, Which Crisis?” along with the usual categories including Cartoon of the Year.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery @ The Bunker.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays from 10am-4pm. Exhibition runs until February 28.