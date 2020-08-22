WHAT’S ON: Things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

The Coffs Coast Growers Market, held every Thursday, is just one of several Covid-safe events taking place on the Coffs Coast over the week.

LOOKING for some Covid-safe things to do on the Coffs Coast over the week? Here’s some inspiration.

Toons 4 Wildlife fundraising exhibition

What: After the devastating summer fires, Aussie cartoonists have rallied to create the Toons 4 Wildlife fundraising exhibition in aid of WIRES. This heartwarming collection of over 80 works by some of Australia’s best cartoonists are on display in the National Cartoon Gallery while they are auctioned off online and shipped to their new homes.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery @ The Bunker.

When: Wednesdays-Sundays from 10am-4pm.

Get bushfire ready at the Harbourside Markets

What: Harbourside Markets will be hosting an information day with the local RFS as part of the annual Get Ready weekend, offering locals a chance to find out about the bush fire risk in their area, and to help plan and prepare for the bushfire danger period. There’ll be plenty of fun activities for the kids with a firetruck on display.

There’ll also be the usual stallholders offering art, jewellery, clothing, beauty and lifestyle products, plants, collectables and farm fresh produce. There’ll also be live music from Bellingen folk duo Saije.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, April 23 from 8am-2pm.

Cinematinee: Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

What: Jetty Theatre has reopened its doors, and will be screening indie film Where’d You Go, Bernadette? from prolific American director Richard Linklater – an inspiring new comedy starring Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions seating is limited, so make sure you get in quick to book your ticket. Visit jettytheatre.com.au

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Thursday, August 27 with screenings at 2pm and 6pm.

Cate Blanchett stars in inspiring new indie film Where'd You Go, Bernadette? Screening at the Jetty Memorial Theatre this week. Photo: Contributed

Ryan Parsons on the deck

What: As a dedicated performer of quality live music, Ryan Parsons has enjoyed over a decade of performing across the Mid North Coast. Ryan’s live performances are an inspired fusion of alternative, folk, pop and blues, and include well known songs spanning the decades. Watch him perform live and with free entry while enjoying food and drinks looking over some of the best views Coffs has to offer.

Where: RED-C at the jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, April 23 from noon.

Sunday Session featuring Katie Brooke

What: Katie Brooke has been performing as a professional country music artist for over eight years, bringing fresh contemporary country and pop to her audiences throughout NSW and South QLD. Katie brings an upbeat vibe to each performance, engaging everyone with her outstandingly versatile vocals and pure love for performing. Watch her perform live this weekend while enjoying food and drinks at the Hoey Moey’s weekly Sunday Session.

Where: Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, April 23 from 1pm-4.30pm.

Country singer Katie Brooke will perform at this weekend’s Sunday Session at the Hoey Moey. Photo: Contributed

New exhibitions at the Regional Gallery

What: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery are this week unveiling two new exhibitions. The Robert and Janice Hunter collection features the work of 27 artists from Central Australia, the Kimberly and Arnhem Land, exploring the rich concepts that bind Aboriginal artists, communities and land together. It features paintings by Stan Brumby, Sade Budbarria, Christopher Churchill and more.

Also launching this week is a solo exhibition by leading Gumbaynggirr artist Brentyn Lugnan, whose work remains deeply grounded in Gumbaynggirr culture, and is embedded with traditional symbolism and spiritually. Brentyn’s paintings are inspired by the land his family originates from and its stories.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Available for viewing from Tuesday, August 25. The exhibition is available from Tuesdays-Saturdays between 10am-4pm until October 17.

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The weekly Coffs Coast Growers Market has returned and the COVID-safe event is once again offering locals fresh produce and artisan goodies from local businesses such as Coffs Coast Honey, Raw Food Hub, My Twin Loaves, Bellingen Soap Cakes and more. Stall holders will practice social distancing and attendees are encouraged to ‘shop and go’ to avoid congestion.



Where: City Square.

When: Thursday from 8am-2.30pm.

The Coffs Coast Growers Market is back in business. Photo: Trevor Veale

Village Farmers Market

What: This weekly market in Woolgoolga offers a local ‘farm to plate’ experience, with several stalls to browse from offering fresh produce, home baked goods, bread, eggs, pasta, fresh flowers, jam, honey and more.

Where: Queen St, Woolgoolga.

When: 7am-11.30am.

Enter the 2020 Spring Garden Competition

What: Have you been working on your garden during the COVID-19 lockdown? Free entry is now open to the Coffs Harbour Garden Club’s annual comp! Most of the usual categories are going ahead this year, however there is no new home/new garden category. The Garden Club have organised an out of area Residential/Industrial/Commercial judge who they say is looking forward to seeing what the Coffs Coast has to offer in good gardening principles.

Find out more on how to enter here.

When: Entries close on September 4, with judging to take place between September 13-15.