WHAT’S ON: Things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

The weekly Coffs Coast Growers Market and the Harbourside Markets are among a number of events on this week.

LOOKING for some COVID-safe things to do on the Coffs Coast this week? Here’s some inspiration.

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The weekly Coffs Coast Growers Market is back in business! The COVID-safe event will once again offer locals fresh produce and artisan goodies from local businesses such as Coffs Coast Honey, Raw Food Hub, My Twin Loaves, Bellingen Soap Cakes and more. Stall holders will practice social distancing and attendees are encouraged to ‘shop and go’ to avoid congestion.

Where: City Square.

When: Thursday, 8am-2.30pm.

Attendees are being urged to ‘shop and go’ at the Coffs Coast Growers Market. Photo: Coffs Harbour City Council

Sunday Session with Raw Candy

What: Ian Sandercoe, who has over 25-years experience in the performance industry, will take the stage at this weekend’s Sunday Session.

The published songwriter has released eight original albums and six film clips throughout his career, and is now based on the Mid North Coast.

Where: Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, 1pm-4.30pm.

Harbourside Markets with live music from Micka Scene

What: Soak up the beachside vibe while supporting local at the weekly Harbourside Markets. There’s plenty of stalls to browse from, offering locally grown produce, art, jewellery, clothing, beauty and lifestyle products, plants, collectables and more. There’ll also be live music from Byron-Bay based singer/songwriter Micka Scene at this weekend’s event.

In accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines, attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday from 8am-2pm.

Byron-Bay singer-songwriter Micka Scene will perform at the Harbourside Markets this weekend.

Village Farmers Market

What: This weekly market in Woolgoolga offers a local ‘farm to plate’ experience, with several stalls to browse from offering fresh produce, home baked goods, bread, eggs, pasta, fresh flowers, jam, honey and more.

Where: Queen St, Woolgoolga.

When: 7am-11.30am.

Enter the 2020 Spring Garden Competition

What: Have you been working on your garden during the COVID-19 lockdown? Free entry is now open to the Coffs Harbour Garden Club’s annual comp! Most of the usual categories are going ahead this year, however there is no new home/new garden category. The Garden Club have organised an out of area Residential/Industrial/Commercial judge who they say is looking forward to seeing what the Coffs Coast has to offer in good gardening principles.

Find out more on how to enter here.

When: Entries close on September 4, with judging to take place between September 13-15.

The Coffs Coast Spring Garden Competition, hosted by Coffs Harbour Garden Club is open for entries. Visit the website for all the details on this popular annual event.

Ryan Martin on the Deck

What: Grafton-born Ryan Martin uses the rare combination of vocals, guitar, harmonica and a pedal powered cajon, and is heavily influenced by surf musicians Jack Johnson and Donavon Frankenreiter.

Enjoy the tunes, delicious meals and drinks. Entry is free.

Where: RED-C at the Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday from noon-5pm.

Doin’ it with the Kids

What: This weekend marks the last for ‘Doin’ it with the Kids’ – a cartoon exhibition which celebrates the little ones. The exhibition, bursting with colour, is bound to grab the attention of the kids as well as the young at heart.

This COVID-safe event has all necessary cleaning requirements and practices in place. Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for under-16’s, and under 5’s free.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm.