WHAT’S ON: Things to do in Coffs this Valentine’s Day

There’s plenty of events on in Coffs this Valentine’s Day.

There’s plenty of events on in Coffs this Valentine’s Day.

Making plans for this Valentine’s Day weekend? Here’s some inspiration.

Meet someone new at a speed dating event or take your special someone out for a meal with a view – there’s plenty of great events taking place on the Coffs Coast this weekend.

Speed dating at Winxx

What: Looking for love this Valentines Day? Winxx Nightclub is hosting a free speed dating event at their singles night this weekend – offering a “bunch of fun with no awkwardness”.

Hosted by MC DJ Bisho, there’ll also be games including musical bingo during the night.

Where: Winxx nightclub.

When: Saturday from 8.30pm.

Valentine’s in Moonee Beach with Raku One O’Gaia

What: Love will be in the air this Valentine’s Day at Moonee Beach Tavern, with a special lunch and dinner menu and a Valentine’s Make-A-Bear activity for the kids. One-of-a-kind singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Raku One O’Gaia will provide feel-good vibes with his trademark high energy performance.

Raku’s dynamic rhythms, which range from toe-tapping blues to Caribbean style reggae, was a triumph at Bluesfest and he has held the stage with big Aussie names including John Butler, Pete Murray, Xavier Rudd and more.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Valentine’s Day (Sunday), from 10am-10pm.

Byron Bay’s Raku One O'Gaia will provide some feel-good vibes at Moonee Beach Tavern on Valentine’s Day. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Dinner at Dusk on the foreshores

What: Treat your Valentine to a romantic candlelit dinner for two at RED-C’s sunset balcony. Enjoy an exclusive Valentine’s Day menu, alongside the sweet instrumental sounds of local musician Tony Harvey while overlooking the beautiful views of Boambee Beach and Corambirra Point. Get in quick – today is the last day to make your booking.

Where: RED-C at the jetty foreshores.

When: Valentine’s Day from 6pm.

Harbourside Markets with live music from Louey Howell and the Funkatu Collective

What: Take a stroll with a special someone on the harbourside and enjoy live music from high energy act Louey Howell & Funkatu at this weekly, pet-friendly market. All your favourite food trucks, art, jewellery, clothing, beauty and lifestyle products, plants, vintage, and collectable stalls will be on site. Louey Howell & Funkatu offer an eclectic fusion of funk, reggae, soul, ska & hip-hop.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Valentine’s Day from 8am-2pm.

Louey Howell and the Funkatu Collective. Photo from Facebook.

Valentine’s in Urunga

What: Come join the Urunga community by the twin rivers for Valentine’s Day – with great stalls, live music and fun for the whole family at the village’s monthly market.

Peter Barry will entrance with his soulful voice and performance at the markets. The talented and dynamic bluesman most notably played with Roddy Lorimer (trumpet player for Eric Clapton, The Who) and opened for Ash Grunwald and Oka.

Where: Urunga Lido.

When: Valentine’s Day from 8am-1pm.

Bill Leak exhibition

What: For a change of pace, take your loved one to the National Cartoon Gallery’s recently unveiled redevelopment and take in some of the wittiest set of cartoons you’ll see at the Bill Leak exhibition.

The exhibition also features a fantastic selection of works from Bill Leak’s son, Johannes, who is following in his father’s footsteps as a cartoonist for The Australian.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery @ The Bunker.

When: Open seven days a week from 10am-4pm.

The Bill Leak exhibition is the first to feature in the new gallery space. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Lunch at the winery

What: Celebrate a sophisticated Valentine’s on the banks of the Bellinger River. Enjoy share platters, a special Valentine’s dessert, flowers, chocolates and live music all overlooking the river.

Try the winery’s unique red and white wines, ports and the famous Brandy Creme Liqueurs. Call the winery to book a table.

Where: Raleigh Vineyard & Winery.

When: Valentine’s Day from 11am.

Take in the serenity at Sealy Lookout

What: Grab a coffee and snack from the Nyanggan Gapi Cafe with your special someone and take in the breathtaking views of the coastline at the award-winning Forest Sky Pier, or follow one of the rainforest walks and immerse yourself in the nature.

Where: Sealy Lookout.

When: Cafe open on Valentine’s Day from 9am-2pm.