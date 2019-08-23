What’s on the Coffs Coast

M orris Dancing in Bellingen

What: Morris dancers from across Australia come together yearly to dance and make merry in a celebration called the National Ale.

Where and when: Maam Gaduying Park, Bellingen today at 2pm and Harbourside Markets tomorrow at 10.30am.

Sawtell Family Market

What: Browse through a range of handmade, cards, artworks, craft, soap candles. jewellery, incense, plants, cakes, and breads. Grab a bargain with preloved clothing, books and other treasures.

Where: CWA Hall, Sawtell.

When: Today from 8am-1pm.

Coramba Village Market

What: Enjoy activities, market stalls, live music and more. Activities include art and craft, fun things for kids to do, and delicious food temptations.

Where: Gale St, Coramba.

When: Sunday from 10am-2pm.

Museum at Coramba Fire Station

What: Come along on Coramba market day held every fourth Sunday of each month to the Coramba Fire Station museum. Learn all about the history of the Rural Fire Service.

Where: 3 Coramba Rd, Coramba.

When: Tomorrow from 9.30am-2pm.

RunNation Film Festival

What: Founded in Sydney and now an international event, the festival has been attended by athletes and runners from all around Australia and many parts of the world.

Where: Birch, Carroll and Coyle, Coffs Harbour.

When: Monday.

Visit runnationfilmfestival.com/australia.

Jon Stevens

What: Jon Stevens has had phenomenal success as a solo artist, and was also the lead singer of major rock acts Noiseworks, INXS and Dead Daisies.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, September 1 at 3pm.

Doggy Date Night

What: Bring your family, friends and pooches for a headland walk and open-air movie screening of A Dog's Purpose at Reflections Holiday Park in Coffs Harbour.

Where: Moonee Beach.

When: Saturday, September 23.

For more information, call 6653 6552.

Made with love markets

What: The biggest dedicated handmade boutique market on the North Coast.

Averaging 100 stallholders every market, everything is handmade and locally made. Find everything from candles and soap, artwork, woodwork, upcycled and recycled products, jewellery, knitted items, kids and baby clothes, hair accessories, homemade dips, plants and flowers, homewares and more.

Support local and support handmade.

Where: Level one carpark, Park Beach Plaza.

When: Tomorrow from 9am-2pm.

Eat Street Woolgoolga

What: AS part of the Woolgoolga MTB Festival weekend, Eat Street is back with a night of outdoor dining, street food and entertainment. There will be a variety of food trucks and food stalls offering flavours from around the world and taking street food to the next level.

This tasty event is licensed and there will be wine, craft beer and cocktails for you to enjoy.

Live music and kids entertainment will also keep everyone happy.

Where: Market Street, Woolgoolga.

When: Today from 4-9pm.