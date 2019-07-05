What's on the Coffs Coast

Jimmy Barnes brings his Shutting Down Your Town Tour to Coffs Harbour in October.

Bollywood beach market

What: Enjoy a local market with Bollywood flavour. There's live music, local produce and more by the beach.

Where: Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

When: Today from 8am to 2pm.

Glenreagh community markets

What: Come and browse these friendly markets where you'll find plenty of bargains, bric-a-brac, candles, soaps, plants, books old and new, collectables, knitwear, handmade and home made goodies and more.

Where: School of Arts Hall, Glenreagh.

When: Today from 8am to 12.30pm.

Sawtell chilli festival

What: It might be the middle of winter but this festival is guaranteed to turn the heat up a few notches. Sample a wide range of chilli-related foods and products, take part in fun activities and competitions and be entertained by live music, dancing, cooking and other performances.

There will be street performances, rides for the children, live music and dancing and, of course, the famous annual chilli eating competition.

Where: First Avenue, Sawtell.

When: Today

By the C

What: By the C returns with another block buster line-up and will feature some of the best home-grown rock starting with Australia's greatest, Jimmy Barnes plus crowd favourites Jet, Eskimo Joe, Killing Heidi and Thirsty Merc. Jimmy Barnes is back with his biggest headlining tour of this century, Shutting Down Your Town, playing all his classic hits plus highlights from his acclaimed new album My Criminal Record.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Saturday, October 26 from 1pm..

Visit ticketmaster.com.au

Shannon Noll

What: Shannon Noll has become a legend, a meme, an everyday hero and a county boy who stands by his word and convictions.

He is also a proven Australian music icon.

In 2019, Nollsie will embark on a special tour aptly named The Singles Tour which will celebrate all his greatest tracks from You Only Live Once (YOLO), Shine, Drive, My Body Loves To Party and of course his nod to What About Me.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, August 18.

Visit hoeymoey.com.au

Walking together, NAIDOC Week

What: Join in on the free community event with official flag raising, welcome to country, Walking Together over the footbridge to Norm Jordon Pavilion, morning tea, kids activities, yarning circle, performances and info stalls followed by lunch.

Where: Coffs City Council Chambers, Castle St.

When: Monday from 9.30am.

For more information, call 66910010.

Robot song

What: Based on a true story, Robot Song introduces an 11-year-old Juniper May, who is bullied by her classmates for being different. They call her Robot because they never see her cry no matter how hard they try.

The Arena Theatre production has been recognised with a Helpmann Award nomination.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Saturday, July 13.

Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont

What: Multi-award winning husband and wife duo, Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont are taking their acclaimed Highway Sky Tour back on the road this year.

The show will be in acoustic format and feature all the songs and stories behind their album Adam & Brooke plus material from throughout their careers.

Where: Dorrigo RSL.

When: Saturday, July 13.

Visit trybooking.com/511723.

Uptown Markets

What: With more than 80 stalls to browse through, you'll find local fruit and veggies, bric-a-brac,

soaps, accessories and more.

Where: Castle St carpark.

When: Sunday from 6am to 2pm.