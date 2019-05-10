What's on the Coffs Coast

Don't miss Mid North Coast artist Madelyn at the Village Green Hotel on Friday night.

An evening with Jack McCoy

What: Legendary surf filmmaker Jack McCoy returns to Coffs Harbour for a one-night-only special event, along with special guest Dave "Rasta” Rastovich. Audiences can expect stories of life and death experiences along with behind-the-scenes tales of making some of his iconic surfing films.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Sunday, June 23, at 5pm.

Early bird tickets are available at www.jackmccoy. com/talk-story.

Madelyn duo at the Seaview

What: Madelyn is a modern folk two-piece from the Mid North Coast.

Having played more than 450 shows in two years, Madelyn incorporates old and modern tracks to create their own acoustic renditions.

If you're looking for something fun to do with family and friends this weekend, head on down to the Seaview Tavern in Woolgoolga.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Today.

For more upcoming events at the Seaview Tavern, visit www.seaviewtavern.com.au.

Giingan Gumbaynggirr cultural experience

What: The Giingan Experience takes place at an important cultural site of the Gumbaynggirr people, within Orara East State Forest. Over the course of the tour guests will experience complimentary damper and drink, traditional Gumbaynggirr stories and welcome, Gumbaynggirr language learning, cultural dancing, bush tucker tasting, damper preparation and cooking.

Where: Forest Sky Pier, Sealy Lookout.

When: Saturday, 10am-1.30pm.

Harbourside markets

What: Come along and enjoy the thrill of discovery in an authentic outdoor market bursting at the seams with a great range of local produce, tasty foods, delicious coffee and amazing handmade art and craft.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Tomorrow from 8am-2pm.

Mother's day market and family fun in Urunga

What: Celebrate with the family by the foreshores of the twin rivers next to the boardwalk. Bring your mum for a great day of entertainment by local duoSandunes, tantalising foods, children's entertainment and fun for the whole family.

Where: 2 Morgo St, Urunga.

When: Tomorrow, 8am-1pm.

Mother's day concert

What: Enjoy a program featuring professional and final year musicians from Coffs Harbour Conservatorium of Music playing a wide variety of instruments. A special guest appearance will be Coffs Harbour's talented and well-known cellist Alex McPherson.

Where: Nambucca Community and Arts Centre.

When: Tomorrow, 2-4pm.

Grassroots Writers Weekend

What: A fabulous, affordable weekend of hands-on, practical workshops for everyone from school students to seniors - everyone who loves storytelling.

There are sessions on memoir and life writing, books for children and young adults, murder mystery and historical fiction, flash fiction, short stories, blogs and competitions, writing craft such as perfecting your dialogue, structure and setting, using humour and imagery, making your characters and their relationships real, and techniques for effectively starting and finishing your manuscript.

There are also sessions on editing, the final polish, how to get published, marketing and social media.

Where: Coffs Harbour Community Village, Earl St.

When: Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19.

The full weekend of workshops costs $25 and there is a selection of workshops for the beginner and experienced writer.

For more information, visit www.coffsharbour writers.com.

Back to the Tivoli dinner show

What: Back to the Tivoli Dinner Show, featuring host Wayne Cornell, joined by the Tivoli Showgirls and the Tivoli Band.

It showcases great talent from Australia and around the globe, including Johanna Hemara, Brendan Mon Tanner, Darren Carr and Shelly White.

Johanna Hemara is one of the finest and most versatile vocalists in the business, she is an accomplished country singer and yodelling queen.

Brendan Mon Tanner is a world-class magician and entertainer who makes the impossible appear real.

Darren Carr is Australia's No.1 ventriloquist, performing with his cast of hilarious characters at hundreds of corporate functions, special events, nightclubs and theatres worldwide.

Shelly White is an electrifying piano and vocal star and multi-award-winning head-liner.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Saturday, May 18, at 7pm.

For more information visit www.cex.com.au.