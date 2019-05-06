What's on the Coffs Coast

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The Coffs Coast Growers Markets has been supplying the Coffs Coast with fresh and local produce for over a decade. Held weekly, it offers a great opportunity to connect with your community and meet the people who grow and make the produce. With stalls selling local and farm fresh products such as jams, honey, cakes, bread, coffee, eggs, soaps, flowers, fruit and vegetables, herbs and more, the Coffs Coast Growers Market has something for everyone

Where: Coffs City Centre.

When: Wednesday from 8am-2.30pm.

The Funk Thieves

What: The Funk Thieves live up to their name, robbing the grooves and melodies of some of the funkiest artists known to man. From the soulful sound of The Jackson Five, to the grooves of Jamiroquai, this dynamic duo will make it hard for you to control your feet. The sound is a cocktail of reggae and rock, funk, dance and disco, throwing in the occasional original to complement the clever arrangement of covers and keeping it anything but predictable.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Friday.

Clay stories

What: Clay Stories is a significant survey exhibition of contemporary artworks in ceramics created by established and emerging indigenous artists in remote parts of regional Australia. The exhibition presents pieces that are both sculptural and vessel- based, with each body of work a strong medium for storytelling, representative of the artist's connection to country. Coffs Harbour is one of only six locations to host this exhibition, and the only regional venue in NSW.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Friday until Saturday, July 13.

Sir John Rowles

What: Acclaimed unanimously by audiences and critics alike as one of the finest performers in the world today, John Rowles brings his stunning stage presence and vocal talents to Sawtell.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Friday.

Giingan Gumbaynggirr cultural experience

What: The Giingan Experience takes place at an important cultural site of the Gumbaynggirr people, within the Orara East State Forest. Bask in the ambience of 360 degree views and immerse in the local Gumbaynggirr culture. Over the course of the tour guests will experience complimentary damper and drink, traditional Gumbaynggirr stories and welcome, Gumbaynggirr language learning, cultural dancing, bush tucker tasting, damper preparation and cooking.

Where: Forest Sky Pier, Sealy Lookout.

When: Saturday from 10am-1.30pm.

