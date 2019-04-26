What's on the Coffs Coast

Sawtell family market

What: Held on the fourth Saturday of the month, this market offers a vast range of handmade cards, artworks, craft, jewellery, incense, plants, cakes and more.

Where: CWA Hall, Sawtell.

When: Today from 8am-1pm.

Hot Jazz Speakeasy Supper Club

What: Dance up a storm or moan the blues away, but what ever you do, do it to Half Nelson.

From gritty Billie Holiday, to the smooth styling of Ella Fitzgerald.

Add a shot of Louis Armstrong with a dash of Fats Waller and you have the energetic cocktail that is Half Nelson.

Where: Mylestom Hall, River St.

When: Today from 7-10pm.

Bollywood Beach Market

What: A local market with Bollywood flavour. Enjoy live music, local produce and more by the beach.

Where: Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

When: Today from 8am-2pm.

Harbourside Market

What: Come along and enjoy the thrill of discovery in an authentic outdoor market bursting at the seams with a great range of local produce, tasty foods, delicious coffee and amazing handmade art and craft.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Tomorrow from 8am-2pm.

Mad Hatters Market

What: Have fun with the family at the Mad Hatters market where you'll find activities, market stalls, live music and more.

Activities include art and craft activities, fun things for kids to do and delicious food temptations.

Where: Gale St, Coramba.

When: Tomorrow from 10am-2pm.

Mountainfilm on tour

What: The 2019 Mountainfilm on Tour features the best short films from the annual Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado.

This year's films feature a mix of short films featuring the likes of climber Alex Honnold, ultra runner Kilian Jornet as well as mountaineering, mountain biking, expedition travel, fly fishing, cultural and environmental stories.

Where: Majestic Cinemas, Sawtell.

When: Tuesday, April 30, from 7-9pm.

Sydney Hotshots live at Sawtell

What: The stage is set, music playing, lights shining, smoke fills the stage, hearts are racing, and blood is pumping.

The night promises to be an unforgettable evening as the Ultimate Male Revue Show explodes on stage for next two hours.

This show is renowned for their high-powered dance routines, live singing, acrobatic tricks, sensational bodies, comedy, costumes and spectacular lighting.

Where: The Sawtell Hotel.

When: Tonight.

Steve Bennett

What: Steve has been singing and playing guitar since he was young, surrounded by music and jam sessions in the lounge room.

Steve's bad of tunes is eclectic, he is a true story-teller and his music makes you want to sing and dance.

He keeps rhythm grooves tight and can bend a tasty solo.

Steve has done session work as a rhythm guitarist for touring bands, performs regularly with his band Ghost Road along with duo's with brother Beau as The Bennett Bros.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Tonight from 8pm.

Boys in the Band

What: Following on from their 2018 sell-out concerts, internationally acclaimed Boys in the Band is proud to present their brand new show Jukebox Revolution. every record tells a story celebrating the most iconic artists of the 20th century. Starring Australia's finest leading men and backed by their band The Players, this performance features over 50 years of mega hits in an all singing, all dancing, high octane concert.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Saturday, July 6 from 8pm.

