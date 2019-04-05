What's on the Coffs Coast

Peking Duk

What: Famed duo Peking Duk return in 2019 with their Biggest Tour Ever.

After selling out The Wasted Tour across Australian capital cities, Peking Duk will share the epic live show and reveal brand new music to 50,000 fans across capital cities and regional areas including Coffs Harbour.

Where: Coffs Harbour Amphitheatre.

When: Tomorrow from 3-8pm.

Visit pekingduk.com

Coco and Diva's homecoming dinner and show

What: This event is a fundraiser for Be Young & Proud to help mentor and support our LGBTQI+ youth. Drag queens performing on the night will be Coco Jumbo, Polly Petre, Honeymoonshine and Glorious Mountains.

Where: Surf club restaurant and bar.

When: Today from 6-11.30pm.

Visit Coco and Diva's homecoming dinner and show on Facebook.

Coffs ocean swims

What: The Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims are a fun, charity fundraising event offering participants a choice of distances catering for both the novice and the more competitive with a 600m swim around the jetty, 2000m swim across the harbour and fun races for children, all held inside our beautiful, protected harbour.

Where: Coffs Harbour Jetty.

When: Tomorrow from 8-11am.

Coastal Bush Regeneration

What: This free workshop is located at Macauleys Headland, between Park Beach and Diggers Beach. Learn to recognise natives that look like weeds and get your hands busy with weeding the edge of this coastal forest and grassland. Free workshop, but registration is essential.

Where: Macauleys Headland Coffs Harbour.

When: Tomorrow from 9.30-11.30am.

Visit coffsharbourland- care.org.au

April 2019 fashion exchange

What: Bring along up to 15 quality items to swap for something new. Women's, men's and kids clothing welcome as well as shoes, bags and accessories.

Where: Harbourside markets.

When: Tomorrow from 8am-2pm.

Heathers: the musical

What: Heathers: The Musical is a contemporary rock musical adapted from the 1989 film by Daniel Waters.

The dark comedy centres around classic high-school struggles while taking a look into the darker issues often faced by teenagers today.

With witty humour, catchy songs and dark sarcasm, Heathers is an experience for the not-so-typical theatre-goer.

Be prepared to strap yourselves in for a roller coaster of emotions and ultimately ask yourselves "what's your damage?"

Heathers deals with issues such as bullying, suicide, drug use and not be suitable for all audiences. Language warning.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Now until Sunday, April 14.

Visit jettytheatre.com

Don't miss the Heathers musical. Contributed

Sunday session with Benny Black

What: Benny Black is a former Melbourne based singer/ songwriter, musician and DJ/producer.

His single releases peaked at number one on the Triple J Unearthed Charts, gaining national exposure and praise by music media publications Beat Magazine and The Music and Independent Radio play around the country.

Benny is a gifted vocalist and multi-instrumentalist (guitarist/drummer), who has blended elements of indie, alt-folk and pop and his influences including Vance Joy, Matt Corby, Rufus and Flume into his music to create a unique sound.

He has shared the stage with Triple J Hottest 100 and Splendour in the Grass acts British India, Kingswood, Tired Lion, Birds of Tokyo, Illy and LDRU.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Tomorrow from 1.30-4pm.

Harbourside markets

What: Bring the family, gather your friends and come along to the markets where you'll find a range of unique art and craft, fresh local produce, tasty gourmet food and delicious beverages.

There's fun and entertainment for everyone with activities, live music and performers every week.

A great place to relax and enjoy the outdoors.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Tomorrow from 8am-2pm.

For more information, visit harboursidemarkets.com.au