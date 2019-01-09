What's on the Coffs Coast

Urunga outdoor cinema

What: Local arts organisation, Legs 11 Arts are holding their second outdoor cinema tonight.

There will be music and a family picnic from 6pm followed by a screening of the original BMX Bandits (1983), featuring a young Nicole Kidman, from 7.45pm.

This community event is by gold coin donation with proceeds going back into the costs of the event.

People are asked to bring their own picnic blankets, cushions, chairs and to take their rubbish with them when they leave.

Wet/windy weather venue is the Urunga Senior Citizens Hall, Bowra St, Urunga

Where: Morgo Street Reserve, Urunga.

When: Today from 6pm.

Summer Meltdown

What: International wrestling Australia has spent 20 years perfecting a unique form of Live Entertainment that has to be seen, to be believed.

It's a slick combination of comedy, athleticism and drama.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Today from 7.30pm.

Visit sawtellrsl.com.au

The Gypsy Art Group exhibition

What: Don't miss the third annual art exhibition by The Gypsy Artists with works including watercolours, acrylics, eco-printed pieces, meticulous pen and ink drawings, and quirky craft pieces by 10 talented artists.

Master Chinese artist and potter, Andrew Lo, will also be displaying his art at the exhibition.

Andrew's commissioned works grace many commercial premises throughout the world.

Where: North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

When: Now until Tuesday, January 15 daily from 9am to 4.30pm.

Red Rock/Corindi SLSC Bruce Green Memorial fundraiser paddle

What: Come along and join the family friendly paddle on the Corindi River from the boat ramp to Jew Fish point.

Paddlers will enjoy a sausage sandwich and drink on completion which is included in the entry fee of $20 per person.

Children must be registered with a responsible paddling adult and all canoe/kayak and ski paddlers are required to wear a life jacket.

Where: Corindi River.

When: Saturday, January 26.

Misschief

What: Miss Chief are four experienced musicians who play classic hits old and new, with a focus on great female artists including Janis Joplin and Pink.

Blues-voiced vixen Bobby Coulton and groove bassist Troy Cheers, from popular duo the Lazy Sundays, saw a need to take their acoustic style to the next level.

The addition of guitarist Darren Horne, and drummer Darren La Rosa, saw the formation of a band guaranteed to entertain any crowd.

Where: Seaview Tavern.

When: Saturday.

Tex Perkins and The Loose Rubber band

What: Tex Perkins has played a key role in Australian music and it's understandably difficult to pull together a coherent picture of a man whose career has taken in everything from the ground breaking experimental punktonica of Sydney to the lilting, dark country of his recent material with the Dark Horses.

More recently he has been travelling the country in the hit Theatre Production The Man In Black, staring as Johnny Cash.

Where: Woolgoolga Bowling Club.

When: Saturday from 8pm.

Eat Street Woolgoolga

What: Spend a summer night enjoying outdoor dining, street food and entertainment.

There will be a variety of food trucks plus restaurants on Market Street offering their favourite dishes.

Eat Street is licensed and there will be live music and kids' entertainment to keep everyone happy.

Gold coin donations are appreciated to support the local Surf Life Saving Club.

Where: Market Street, Woolgoolga.

When: Saturday from 4pm to 9pm.