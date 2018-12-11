What's on the Coffs Coast

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The Coffs Coast Growers Markets has been supplying the Coffs Coast with fresh and local produce for more than a decade.

Held weekly in Coffs Harbour's City Square it offers a great opportunity to meet the people who grow and make the produce.

Stalls sell local and farm fresh products such as jams, honey, cakes, bread, coffee, eggs, soaps, flowers, fruit and vegetables, herbs and more.

Where: Coffs City Square.

When: Thursday from 8am to 2.30pm.

Duality

What: An exhibition presented by Coastal Claymakers Inc, showcasing recent ceramic works by members, from Woolgoolga, Bellingen, Coffs Harbour and surrounding areas. Duality invites all to come along and check out the artworks. Works are for sale.

Where: Sawtell Art Gallery.

When: Now until Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Surf's Up Exhibition

What: This exhibition will feature a collection of surfing-related cartoons, original works from local artists, with children's activities organised for young visitors.

There will be items of historical relevance on loan from the Coffs Harbour Surf Club and from members of the community for the duration of the exhibition.

Given Coffs Harbour's strong surfing culture, many aspects of the surfing community are covered with this child and family-friendly exhibition, combining a fun, educational, and community focus.

Where: Bunker Cartoon Gallery.

When: Now until February 3, 2019. Open daily from 10am to 4pm.

Twilight Food Market

What: A family-friendly food-only market, diverse in multicultural cuisine and with lots of choices for the kids. Dog-friendly too, bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and enjoy the entertainment.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Christmas Nativities Exhibit

What: While you're out seeing Christmas lights, bring the family and celebrate the spirit of Christmas with a display of more than 200 Nativity settings from around the world.

Where: 63 Perry Drive.

When: Friday from 10am to 9pm, Saturday from 6pm to 9pm and Sunday from 3pm to 8pm.

Carols on the green

What: All of your old favourites are back with a few new surprises to entertain and spread the Christmas cheer. There will be a free jumping castle, children's games, Macksville Salvo Country Band, Father Michael and Zippy Pastor Grant and more.

Santa will even pop in for a visit.

Where: Boambee East Community Centre, 30 Bruce King Drive, Boambee.

When: Friday from 6pm to 8.30pm.

IAW Pro Wrestling

What: IWA - International Wrestling Australia has spent 20 years perfecting a unique form of live entertainment that has to be seen, to be believed.

It's a slick combination of comedy, athleticism and drama, the physical embodiment of comic book superheroes and villains.

It features some Australia's most talented and accomplished performers, some of whom have performed for the global juggernaut WWE, along with other major wrestling companies from around the world.

There is a cast of characters to appeal to the whole family from terrifying heavyweights, to awe-inspiring aerial artists, tag team specialists and even battling femme fatales.

All the glitz, glamour, pageantry, posing and spandex of wrestling's yesteryear remain presented in a fresh, family-friendly format relevant to modern audiences complete with gripping storylines of tragedy and triumph.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Saturday, January 12.

Cost: VIP $25, adults $18 and kids $14.