What's on the Coffs Coast

GRANDI VOCI: Sabino Gaita, Mirko Provini and Evans Tonon are The Italian Tenors. Gianfranco Roselli

Salvation Army Toy Run

What: The 25th Coffs Harbour Salvation Army Toy Run is open to all bikes and riders this year. Assemble at the North Beach Bowling Club before heading off for the Jetty Foreshores.

Bring a new toy, gift card, tinned food or donation and help the Salvos put smiles on children's faces.

Where: Assemble at the North Beach Bowling Club.

When: Sunday from 11am.

Lil' Bits Art Exhibition

What: The Lil' Bits art exhibition at the Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery showcases works from the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group's members across various disciplines: calligraphy, fibre art, acrylics, pastels, watercolour and more.

The unifying theme across all the works and the challenge for the artists is their size, 20mm x 20mm.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery.

When: Every Monday to Saturday from 10am to 3pm until Wednesday, December 12.

Twilight Food Market

What: A family-friendly food only market, diverse in multicultural cuisine and plenty of choices for the kids.

It's dog-friendly too, so bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and enjoy the entertainment.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The Coffs Coast Growers Markets has been supplying the Coffs Coast with fresh and local produce for over a decade.

Held weekly in Coffs Harbour's City Square, it offers a great opportunity to connect with your community and meet the people who grow and make the produce.

With stalls selling local and farm fresh products such as jams, honey, cakes, bread, coffee, eggs, soaps, flowers, fruit and vegetables, herbs and more, the Coffs Coast Growers Market has something for everyone.

Where: Coffs City Square.

When: Thursday from 8am to 2.30pm.

Kids' Christmas Decorations and Gifts Workshop

What: Let your children get creative in the lead-up to Christmas by making decorations and gifts at this fun workshop.

Where: Coffs Central.

When: Saturday from 10am to 11am.

Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience

What: Enjoy traditional dance, language, damper making, dreaming stories, and much more on this interactive tour, uniquely run by local Gumbaynggirr community members.

Purchase a bite to eat and a drink from the Nyanggan Gapi Cafe, all while enjoying the serenity of nature.

Where: Forest Sky Pier at Sealy Lookout.

When: Saturday from 10am to 1.30pm.

Harbourside Markets

What: Come along and enjoy an authentic outdoor market bursting at the seams with a great range of local produce, tasty foods, delicious coffee and amazing handmade art and craft. Harbourside Markets offers free live music, workshops, chess, games and local events for you and the kids.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Sunday from 8am to 2pm.

Beccy Cole

What: For over 25 years, Beccy Cole has been delighting Australian music fans with her unique brand of true entertainment. Don't miss her as she takes to the stage in Coffs.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday from 7.30pm to 10pm. Visit cex.com.au

The Italian Tenors

What: Direct from Italy, the Italian Tenors are three of Europe's most successful operatic tenors who have become a worldwide pop-opera phenomenon.

Mirko Provini, Sabino Gaita and Evans Tonon toured Australia in 2016 on their inaugural tour which saw the group play to sell-out performances Australia-wide.

Don't miss their 2018 tour.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Friday, December 14 from 7.30pm.

Tickets are $50, visit sawtellrsl.com.au