What's on the Coffs Coast

Don't miss fresh and local produce at the Coffs Harbour Growers Markets tomorrow in the City Centre.

Don't miss fresh and local produce at the Coffs Harbour Growers Markets tomorrow in the City Centre. Trevor Veale

Dorrigo Community Market

What: A small country market where locals, community organisations and regional marketeers get together to offer locals and visitors a range of fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, pre-loved goods, food, jams pickles and preserves, hand made jewellery, and all manner of other goodies.

Come to the market to meet the locals and enjoy real, fair dinkum country hospitality.

Where: Hickory St, Dorrigo.

When: Saturday from 8.30am to noon.

Coffs Central Christmas Market

What: What better way to celebrate the first day of the festive season than with a Christmas Market.

Coffs Central is hosting a Christmas Market with gifts, jewellery, festive stationary, art and tasty Christmas treats.

Santa will arrive at 9:30am before sitting down for Santa photos.

There will be Christmas fun from The Smileys and face painting, enjoy Christmas music and kids' entertainment.

Where: Coffs Central.

When: Saturday from 9.30am to 1pm.

Glenreagh Community Markets

What: Come and browse these friendly markets where you will find plenty of bargains. There's bric a brac, candles, soaps, plants, books old and new, collectables, knitwear, handmade and home made goodies.

There are over 20 stalls including George's famous locally produced beef pies, plus a monthly raffle.

Where: School of Arts Hall, Coramba.

When: Saturday from 8am to 12.30pm.

Symphony Under the Stars

What: Relax at a free concert for the Mid North Coast featuring performances by a combined community choir, the Valla Voices, Ali Hasan and Kaman Gharib, Kai Tipping's Brazillian Drum group, BYO String School and the Bellingen Youth Orchestra. Food is available or bring your own picnic and rug.

Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture will be the finale with fireworks and cannons. The Bellingen Youth Orchestra has a total of around 80 players and students ranging in age from 12 to 22.

Where: Bellingen Showground.

When: Saturday from 5pm.

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The Coffs Coast Growers Markets has been supplying the Coffs Coast with fresh and local produce for over a decade.

Held weekly in Coffs Harbour's City Square it offers a great opportunity to connect with the community and meet people who grow and make the produce.

With stalls selling local and farm fresh products such as jams, honey, cakes, bread, coffee, eggs, soaps, flowers, fruit and vegetables, herbs and more, the Coffs Coast Growers Market has something for everyone.

Where: Coffs City Square.

When: Thursday from 8am to 2.30pm.

Snow White and Take a Bite

What: Endless hours in rehearsals will all be worth it when the curtains are raised on an edgy, modern-day fairytale.

Described as a cross between a Bruno Mars concert and Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, the first show, titled Snow White, is staged by the junior ensemble.

The second show, Take a Bite, by the senior ensemble is set in a steampunk world where Snow White is kicked out of home by her evil stepmother and ends up on the streets.

Where: Lifehouse Theatre.

When: Saturday.

Call 0408 169 415.

Beccy Cole at C.ex Coffs

What: For over 25 years, Beccy Cole has been delighting Australian music fans with her unique brand of true entertainment.

The South Australian star's glowing warmth, husky tones, bawdy sense of humour and hundred-watt smile have helped make Beccy one of the nation's best-loved and most celebrated artists.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday, December 7, from 8pm.

Tickets are $33 for members and $35 for non-members.

Visit cex.com.au.