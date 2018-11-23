What's on the Coffs Coast

Don't miss two Christmas concerts on the Coffs Coast.

Don't miss two Christmas concerts on the Coffs Coast. Contributed

Christmas concerts

GET into the Christmas spirit at the beginning of the festive month with concerts from the local orchestra.

On Saturday, December 8 from 6pm to 9pm, musicians will perform at the Coffs Botanic Gardens for the Christmas lights display.

Coffs Orchestra and Bellingen Big Band will play a range of music including Christmas tunes. Entry is free and donations are welcome.

There will be drinks and snacks available at the cafe or bring along a picnic.

The second concert will be held on Sunday, December 9 in the Princess Room at Sawtell RSL Club.

"There'll be lots of Christmas music plus our string ensemble will inject romance and passion into your Christmas with The Flower Song and Por Uno Cabeza.

"There will also be a keyboard/viola duet and the opportunity to sing Christmas carols with full orchestral accompaniment.

Tickets at the door are $15 for adults, $12 for concessions and free for children.

For more information, call Pamela Fayle on 6654 7700.

Dami Im

While earning a reputation as one of the hardest working women in show business, Dami Im has quietly established herself as something of a national treasure.

Dami's first, 50-date, national tour was a sell-out, the world was wooed by her in the Eurovision Song Contest.

She's a classicist - her new work is a nod to the golden age of great pop song writing.

At the piano she is nothing short of incredible, all while in possession of the best voice in the country.

In these select limited shows Dami will perform songs from her new album I Hear A Song such as I Say a Little Prayer, Summertime and God Bless The Child, Love On Top, You Don't Have To Say You Love Me, Come Away With Me, Round Midnight and My Funny Valentine, Cry Me A River plus some Classic Carpenters and renditions of her own hits.

Knowing Dami, we should expect something special from one of the most exciting Australian artists of the new millennium, up close and personal.

Dorrigo Fun Run

What: It's that time of the year again for keen runners in the region to take up the challenge of running the undulating course from North Dorrigo to Dorrigo.

A bus will leave the Dorrigo Show Ground main gate at 7am to chauffeur entrants to all starting lines.

Courses are 13km, 6.5km and 3km. The run is held in alongside the Dorrigo Show.

Where: Dorrigo Showground main gate next Sunday.

When: Registration at 6.30am, runs start at 7.20am.

For more information, visit dorrigoshow.com

Festival of small halls

What: Bringing top quality, live music to regional towns, Small Halls will deliver the best in contemporary folk and acoustic music.

This year's summer tour features Canada's two-time JUNO Award-winner, Old Man Luedecke and third-generation Australian singer/songwriter Lucy Wise.

These shows gather the locals for a special night of live music, storytelling and community connection.

Where: Coramba Community Hall on Saturday, November 24 and Valla Hall on Sunday, November 25.

Miniature railway running day

What: Do you love miniature trains?

The Coffs Harbour Miniature Railway Inc club are looking for members interested in helping to operate in Coffs Harbour whether you're keen to learn new skills, how to build a track, locos or enjoy a new social hobby.

Rides are $2, $3 and $5.

Where: Reserve on the corner of William Street and Caltowie Place.

When: Tomorrow.

Dorrigo agricultural show

What: The Dorrigo Show is one of the highlight annual community events on the Plateau.

The beautiful showground is right in Dorrigo, which is a charming town in the centre of an area of breathtaking beauty and with lots to do and see and places to stay.

The show's attractions are wide-ranging but agriculturally focused and has a country atmosphere.

Where: Dorrigo Showground.

When: Today and tomorrow.

For more information, visit dorrigoshow.com

A taste of River Cottage

REAL food champion, chef and media personality Paul West will be joining local food producers and providers at the popular annual FoodCon industry event this month.

The trained chef-turned-farmer will share his personal journey with fellow food producers and providers.

FoodCon 2018 is open to food producers and providers and will be held on Monday, November 26, at Coffs Harbour Showground from 8am - 3pm.

Entry is free for industry, but pre-registration is essential via foodcon.com.au

Real food champion, chef and media personality Paul West. Lena Barridge

Les Miserables

What: In its last weekend, watch local performers in musical Les Miserables, which tells the story of a former convict who spends a lifetime seeking redemption. Set against the backdrop of 19thcentury France.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Today at 2pm and 8pm, and tomorrow at 2pm.

Catch Les Miserables at the Jetty Theatre. Simon Whittaker

Book drop-off

What: Coffs Harbour Rotary is holding its book drop-off and is looking for books in reasonable condition.

Where: Rotary Book Shed, Coffs Harbour Showgrounds. Follow the signs around to the stables.

When: Tomorrow from 2-4pm.

Made With Love Markets

What: Held only four times a year, the market is the biggest dedicated handmade boutique market on the North Coast.

Find everything from candles and soap to artwork, woodwork, jewellery, clothes, food, plants and more.

Where: Park Beach Plaza carpark.

When: Tomorrow from 9am-2pm.