What's on the Coffs Coast

Nexus Con

What: Nexus Con is a one-day pop culture convention with a range of activities, panels, competitions and special guests including Andy Trieu (pictured), Chris Wahl and Mark Sexton.

There will be a cosplay competition, a children's costume parade, video game tournaments, tabletop gaming, zombie extraction runs, guest panels, live action role play and more.

Where: Coffs Harbour Racecourse.

When: Saturday, 10am-5pm.

Visit nexuscon.com.au

Ozshot Coffs Harbour - Emerald Beach Instagram meet

What: Join OzShot and co-host Calumn Hockey for a sunset Instameet at Emerald Beach Headland on the NSW mid-north coast. This will be a social event and a chance to meet a bunch of local photographers. You will need to bring your own camera gear, including tripod, memory cards, lenses, filters or whatever you use to take a picture with, even if it's just your phone.

Where: Emerald Beach Reserve.

When: Saturday from 4pm to 6pm.

Coffs Harbour Running Festival

What: The Coffs Harbour Running Festival is a home-grown and locally-run community event for people of all ages and abilities and consists of a 21.1km half marathon, 10km fun run, 5km fun run/walk and a 3km family fun run/walk.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Sunday from 9am to noon.

Belinda Carlisle

What: Belinda's rise to fame started when The Go-Go's formed in 1978 before breaking up in 1985 and she embarked on a successful solo career.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Wednesday, March 6, at 8pm.

Cost: $69 pre-sale and $79 at the door.

Nigel Date and Bart Stenhouse

What: Accomplished Australian world fusion guitarist Bart Stenhouse has hit the road for his third Australian tour for 2018, alongside renowned Sydney-based gypsy jazz guitarist Nigel Date.

Where: Bellingen Memorial Theatre.

When: Tuesday, September 11.

The Radiators

What: The Radiators have carved a niche in the archives of Australian rock history and shared the stage with great Aussie acts such as AC/DC, Rose Tattoo and INXS, with more than 4000 shows to their credit.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Saturday at 7.30pm.

Made in Australia

What: Three great shows in one night, don't miss this free event.

Have you ever wondered what it was like to grow up in an era when Aussie rock music was king or just looked back and wished you could see a band that wanted to knock your head off with great music just like they used to?

Well, wonder no more.

Audiences everywhere are being floored by the dynamic and expressive moves of Garrett and The Oils and back that up with giant slabs of Aussie rock legends Doc Neeson and The Angels and the incredible Chrissie Amphlett fronting The Divinyls, all offered to you by the tribute show.

Made In Australia presents three legendary Aussie bands for the price of one.

Where: The Greenhouse Tavern.

When: Friday, September 14.

S heppard

What: This is an all ages gig when accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Brisbane chart toppers Sheppard are touring to over 30 regional, metro and suburban communities including a special show at The Hoey Moey.

With a victory lap to celebrate their number one album Watching The Sky, the band are heading out to do what they do best, playing live with hits from the new album including Hometown, Coming Home and Keep Me Crazy as well as their multi-platinum smash hits Geronimo and Let Me Down Easy.

All shows will include signings and meet and greets for fans to meet the band in person after each show.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Thursday, September 13, opening at 6pm.