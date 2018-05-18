What's on the Coffs Coast

Bellingen Community Markets

What: With more than 260 diverse stalls, delight your senses with a smorgasbord of multicultural hot and cold foods along with delicious coffee, drinks and ice-cream. On the main stage from 10am is Valla'd, a three-piece band from Valla.

Where: Bellingen Park.

When: Today from 9am-3pm.

RSPCA Million Paws Walk

What: The Million Paws Walk will be a great day for Coffs Coast animal lovers, whether you want to show support for the RSPCA, help your doggy companion make some new pals, or need an excuse to walk for a cause. There will be activities, competitions and attractions.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Tomorrow from 9am.

Seussical the musical

What: A musical perfect for the whole family, Seussical is based on the works of Dr Seuss and weaves together his most famous tales and characters from at least 15 of his books, including The Cat in the Hat and Horton the Elephant.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

The musical will show until Sunday, May 27.

Sunday Series Concert 2

What: After success of the 2017 Sunday Concert Series, the Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium is presenting the 2018 series, packed with some of Australia's most prodigious musicians whilst retaining the intimate atmosphere that audiences have come to love.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium.

When: Tomorrow from 3-5pm.

Cost: Tickets are between $15 to $40.

For more information and tickets, visit goo.gl/CTaoiU

Marina Prior and David Hobson

What: Tenor and Soprano powerhouse legends of Opera and Musical Theatre will perform together on stage. David Hobson and Marina Prior join together in their own show The 2 Of Us in an up close and personal mode.

Accompanied by renown pianist David Cameron, in a two-hour intimate performance, Marina and David will perform their classics from productions such as The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Hello Dolly, West Side Story, Guys and Dolls, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and La Boheme as well as favourites from their award-winning albums.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Today from 7.30-10pm.

Cost: $59.

For more information and tickets, visit goo.gl/fhvxsz

Sunday session with P.Smurf, DJ Cost and Rates

What: P.Smurf (Lorenz Prichard) is a celebrated hip-hop MC and co-founder/manager of Big Village. Having established strong repute through his collaborative projects, Daily Meds, Reverse Polarities and Sketch the Rhyme, P.Smurf is currently focused on his solo act and debut album Playing The Blues, which was released last month.

Where: Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday from 4-7pm.

The Royal Wedding screening

What: You are cordially invited to celebrate the wedding of HRH Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Miss Meghan Markle live from St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Prizes will be given out for the best dressed on the night.

Where: BCC Cinemas, Coffs Harbour.

When: Saturday from 8-11.30pm.

Alex Williamson So Wrong, It's Wrong

What: Don't miss the latest and greatest live comedy show from the brilliantly twisted mind of the "Loosest Aussie Bloke” Alex Williamson.

Alex Williamson's prolific writing sees him yearly bring a new swathe of characters, songs and stand-up comedy to life in a hilarious live solo show and has earned him a whopping three million online followers.

Alex's twisted outlook will shake your faith in humanity at times, before restoring it ever so slightly, then smashing it once again beyond repair. But hey, at least it's entertaining.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday, June 8 from 7.30-10pm.

Cost: Adults $37.50 and students/concessions $29.90.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit cex.com.au

Dragon

What: After two massive tours traversing Australia to celebrate the revered music institution that is Countdown, Dragon are taking the concept back out on the road again by popular demand for a third series, this time celebrating '80s UK chartbusters.

What started as The Countdown Years, paying homage to the television show in 2016, grew into the Aussie edition in 2017, and saw Dragon play more than 50 countdown inspired shows over the past two years.

The '80s UK chartbusters takes some of Dragon's favourite songs by the bands they respect the most for a massive party jam-packed of hits.

Where: The Sawtell RSL.

When: Saturday, July 13 at 8pm.

Cost: $30 presale and $35 after 5pm on the night.

Hoodoo Gurus and You Am I

What: The Hoodoo Gurus and You Am I have been sharing stages for the last 25 years from New York to Nambucca Heads, taking their iconic brands of rock and roll across the country, from Queensland to WA in the middle of last year.

Now, The You-Do-Gurus team announced version two of that very successful tour to take place in June and July of 2018.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday, June 1 from 7.30-11pm.

The Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo

What: If you're planning on getting married any time soon on the Coffs Coast, don't miss The Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo.

There will be more than 40 exhibitors including decorators, photographers and more.

Win one of 20 prize giveaways and enjoy live entertainment on the terrace.

Where: Bonville Golf Resort.

When: Sunday, June 3 from 10am-1.30pm.

For more information, visit bonvillegolf.com.au.