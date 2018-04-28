What's on the Coffs Coast

Coffs Harbour Show

What: There's cattle, fireworks, demolition derby, horses, an exhibition hall, poultry, showgirl competition, wood chopping, rides and sideshows, kids zone, farmyard animals and more to enjoy at the show this year. Grab your friends and family and head down for a fun day out.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Today only from 10am-10pm daily.

The sun sets over the Coffs Harbour Agricultural Show on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Keagan Elder

Ocean film festival world tour

What: Designed to mesmerise and enthral, the Ocean Film Festival World Tour showcases more than two hours of sublime footage taken above and below the water's surface featuring captivating cinematography, awe-inspiring underwater scenes and fast-paced wave sequences.

Where: The Jetty Theatre.

When: Saturday at 7pm.

Visit jettytheatre.com

TRUE BEAUTY: The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is coming to the Jetty Memorial Theatre. Contributed

Bleeding control

What: Learn what to do if you're first on scene before an ambulance and gain vital skills, knowledge and confidence to control a life-threatening bleed including direct pressure bleeding control, arterial tourniquets and wound packing.

Where: Park Beach Bowls Club.

When: Today from 10am-12.30pm.

Visit goo.gl/SEKqJp

C.ex sky show spectacular

What: The Coffs Harbour Agricultural Show will finish with a bang as CD Pearson Fireworks produce a dynamic display.

If you're pets are nervous about fireworks, be sure to have them in a safe space during this time.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Today at 8pm.

MAMIL

What: The light-hearted, yet insightful documentary MAMIL (Middle Aged Men in Lycra) is a must-see movie for all those cycling enthusiasts out there.

This 98-minute feature film looks at the secret lives of MAMIL's in their natural habitat and focusses on personal reflections upon why they ride.

Where: Event Cinemas, Coffs Harbour.

When: Monday, April 30 at 6.30pm.

Visit goo.gl/W5F3tJ

Quick Fix

What: Coffs Harbour duo Quick Fix has been around for about eight years and is made up of Mitch Young and Louise Richards.

Their repertoire ranges from Etta James to Jack Johnson, the Bee Gees to AC/DC, Fleetwood Mac, Tracey Chapman, with shades of old jazz to pure pub rock.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Today.

Jon Stevens

What: Jon Stevens is hitting the road for a Best Of tour, traversing all the hits of his career, from his solo work, right through to Noiseworks, INXS, The Dead Daisies and even Jesus Christ Superstar. He has had phenomenal success as a solo artist, knocking Michael Jackson off the top of the charts in Australia. Special guests are to be announced.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Tomorrow opening at 3pm.

Cost: $15.

Don't miss Jon Stevens at the Hoey Moey. Contributed

The Brothers EP release

What: The Brothers are Coffs' very own striking African pop outfit from DR Congo and Eritrea. They are excited to announce the release of their debut EP Upendo, Swahili for love.

This event is a family friendly afternoon featuring local support act Hannah Harlen, African dancers and local food stalls.

Help The Brothers to celebrate culture, food and community.

Where: Sawtell/Toormina sports and recreation club.

When: Tomorrow from 4-8pm.