What's on the Coffs Coast

THE streets of Woolgoolga were alive and bustling last night as the first ever Eat Street event took place.

What: After a successful inaugural event last year, Eat Street is back for a night out of outdoor dining, street food and entertainment.

There will be food trucks and restaurants on Market St offering their favourite dishes.

Where: Market St, Woolgoolga.

When: Today, 4-9pm.

Giingan Gumbaynggirr cultural experience

What: Check out the amazing views from Sealy Lookout while seeing what's on offer at the Giingan markets, Nyanggann Gapi van or take a Giingan tour. During the tour you will experience traditional stories, cultural dancing, bush tucker tasting and more.

Where: Forest Sky Pier, Sealy Lookout.

When: Today from 8.30am-1.30pm.

Harbourside markets

What: Come along and enjoy the thrill of discovery in an authentic outdoor market bursting at the seams with a great range of local produce, tasty foods, delicious coffee and amazing handmade art and craft. There's free music, workshops, games and more.

Where: The Jetty Foreshores.

When: Tomorrow from 8am-2pm.

Vera Beach duo

What: Vera Beach are bringing their unique twists on popular covers from the last 100 odd years to The Pier Hotel.

Where: The Pier Hotel.

When: Today from 8pm to 11pm.

Don't shoot me, I'm still only the piano player

What: Pianist and comedian David Scheel has made a speciality out of making fun of music, both classical and not-so-classical. He is regarded as arguably the finest musical humorist in the world, in particular thanks to his international hit show, Don't Shoot Me, I'm Only the Piano Player. David is back with the long awaited sequel, Don't Shoot Me, I'm STILL only the Piano Player.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Tomorrow from 2pm to 5pm.

CLR Latin social

What: Coffs Harbour's only monthly Latin social is back again playing tunes to suit Bachata, Salsa, Zouk Kizomba and Tango. Come along and show your support for dance options in Coffs. This month will be joined by David and Aurelie so you can practice your Kizomba moves from the day's workshops.

Where: Dish and Spoon Speciality Cafe

When: Today from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.

Cost: $10 on the door.

Better together seniors celebration

What: Join in on a full day of free events, workshops and entertainment celebrating Seniors Festival 2018. This is an expo of fun, creative opportunities abound in the local community for seniors looking to deepen their connection.

Where: Harbourside markets.

When: Tomorrow from 9am to 2pm.

Doug Savage

What: Listen in to solo artist from Nambucca Heads Doug Savage who has performed as a lead guitarist and vocalist in numerous tribute shows and bands throughout Australia. He currently performs at venues between Forster and the Sunshine Coast.

With a varied song repertoire he caters all types of audiences. There is an extensive mix of modern country, rock and roll hits from the 50s & 60s, Aussie 70s hits through to the dance hits of the 80s.

Where: Park Beach Bowls club.

When: Friday from 7pm to 10.30pm.

School holiday fun Re-Craft It, the Upcycling Craft-a-thon

What: A fun all ages workshop for four-years and older creating an upcycled communal artwork using recycled, found or salvaged items.

Join craft genius Rachel Barwich for a fun jam-packed morning.

Be sure to book for adults and kids as spaces are limited. Bring kids under three and book a seat for kids four and older.

Where: Coffs Central, upstairs Food at the Terrace.

When: Today from 10.30am to noon.

Cycling film fundraiser

What: The light-hearted, yet insightful documentary, Middle Aged Men in Lycra (MAMIL) is a must-see movie for cycling enthusiasts.

This 98-minute feature film looks at the secret lives of MAMIL's in their natural habitat and focuses on personal reflections of why they ride.

The film will be screened one-time only and $5 from each ticket will go to the annual charity bike ride Tour de Rocks.

The mountain bike ride on goes from Armidale to South-West Rocks over three days and raises funds for cancer research and regional cancer services.

A team of riders under the Faircloth & Reynolds banner have taken part in the Tour for the past six years and this year, forty riders will make up its largest contingent.

Last year the Tour de Rocks Coffs Harbour riders raised $13,500 for local Palliative Care services.

Where: Event Cinemas, Coffs Harbour.

When: Monday, April 30 at 6.30pm.

Thundamentals hit the stage

What: One of Australia's most beloved hip-hop acts, Sydney via Blue Mountains trio Thundamentals, will celebrate their 10th anniversary in 2018 with an epic national tour Decade Of The Thundakat.

Announced on Triple J's Breakfast Show after a special Like A Version, Decade Of The Thundakat will see Tuka, Jeswon and DJ Morgs take their live show across 32 regional dates nationwide, including Coffs Harbour.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Tomorrow from 6pm to 9pm.