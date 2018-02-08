What's on the Coffs Coast

Don't miss the Swans

What: As part of their annual pre-season training camp in Coffs Harbour, there will be plenty of chances on Wednesday to catch up with the Swans.

In the morning, the team is having an open training session at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

At the same ground from 4pm to 6pm there will be an AFL Super Clinic for girls and boys aged five to 12 followed by a Swans community BBQ at the Jetty Foreshores from 6pm.

Recreational ride from Raleigh to Bellingen

What: Grab the bike and come along for a 41km hard 8-rated ride with hills and long climbs.

The ride will go from North Bank Rd, Old Pacific Highway, Short Cut Rd, South Arm Rd, Bowraville Rd, Bellingen then return to North Bank Rd with a coffee stop at The Old Butter Factory.

Where: Meet at the corner of North Bank Rd and Keevers Drive near Raleigh Bridge.

When: Sunday, February 11 at 7.30am.

For more information, contact the ride leader Rob Fahey on 0428 514 188.

Woolgoolga Rotary auction

What: If you thought you'd missed the bargains at Woolgoolga's February Rotary Auction, you're in luck.

Due to rain, the auction was postponed until this weekend and the shed is bulging with a wide variety of donated items.

Auction proceeds will go towards helping support more than 12 programs for local youth, provide flood, drought and bushfire relief donations in Australia and support a variety of local community causes.

Where: The Rotary Shed on Beach St, Woolgoolga behind the CWA.

When: Saturday from 1pm. Bargain tables will be operating outside from 8.30am.

Woolgoolga Rotary auction house. Trevor Veale

Unwritten Law

What: SoCal punk legends Unwritten Law have returned to Australia to perform their most celebrated record, The Black Album in its entirety from start to finish.

White-hot songs including Holiday, California Sky, Cailin and Teenage Suicide will blast fans into moshing ecstasy and the combination of raw guitars and melodic punk song writing that made The Black Album a classic will be on full display in shows that leave fans sweating and shouting for more.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Wednesday, February 14.

Money shot

What: Money Shot is a three-piece cover band from Sandy Beach/Maclean with years of pub rocking experience, a chick drummer, two spunky front-men and a van full of catchy tunes.

With the likes of AC/DC, Paul Kelly, The Angels and The Doors, there's something for everybody.

Where: The Sawtell Hotel and Fishtales Restaurant.

When: Saturday from 8pm-12am.

Sawtell hotel. Trevor Veale

Battle of the bands

What: Calling all budding bands and solo musicians to battle it out for a recording session at Valley Sounds Recording Studio.

If you're in a band, or a solo musician itching to be heard, this competition is for you.

Coffs Harbours newest Youth Centre, the KEYS Youth Hub, is running the event in the lead up to Youth Week 2018.

The event will be open to all young people aged 12 - 22, from Kempsey to Grafton and everywhere in between.

Any style, genre and type of music can be entered and all musicians will be battling it out for the major prize of a 10hr mentoring and recording session at Valley Sounds Recording Studio, worth approx $1,000.

Where: KEYS Youth Hub, 61 West High Street, Coffs Harbour.

When: Four heats will start on Saturday, March 23 and the grand final will be held on Thursday, April 19.

For more information or to grab an entry form, call Allan McKibbin on 0424 871 778.

Fastlove - A tribute to George Michael

What: Get ready for a tribute to the late global superstar, putting the Boom Boom into your heart in the all new production - Fastlove: A Tribute to George Michael.

The show is packed with crowd pleasing anthems from Wham! classics of the new pop revival to the chart topping success of the eighties album Faith and all the great tunes of the nineties and noughties including the irresistible Flawless.

This is a spellbinding experience you don't want to miss. You'll be getting up (to get down) to all your favourite songs including Careless Whisper, Freedom, Faith, Father Figure, One More Try, Outside, Jesus To A Child, I Want Your Sex, Kissing A Fool, and many more

Relive the passion, the flare and unique sensitivity of George Michael.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Saturday, May 5 from 7pm to 10.30pm.