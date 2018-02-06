What's on the Coffs Coast

Giigan experience

What: Enjoy a tour in an important cultural site of the Gumbaynggirr people and head traditional stories, learn the language, taste bush tucker and much more.

The Giingan markets will be running from 8.30am-1pm, the tour from 10am-1pm and the Nyanggann Gapi van from 8.30am-1pm.

Where: Forest Sky Pier at Sealy Lookout.

When: Saturday from 8.30am-1.30pm.

Cost: Adults $33, children $17 and family $85.

Visit bmnac.org.au

Harbouside markets

What: Enjoy free live music while browsing through stalls with a range of local produce, foods, coffee and handmade art and craft.

Out of the Blue will be performing feel good music from the '50s through to now.

Where: The Jetty Foreshores.

When: Sunday from 8am-2pm.

Friday night live with The Funk Thieves

What: From the soulful sound of James Brown, to the genius grooves of Jamiroquai, this dynamic duo will make it hard for you to control your feet.

The sound is a cocktailof reggae and rock, funk, dance and disco, throwing in the occasional original to compliment the clever arrangement of covers, and keeping it anything but predictable.

DJ Brown Sugar will follow their final set.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Friday opening at 6.30pm.

Coffs Coast Jump Club training day

What: Come along to the Coffs Coast Jump clubs first day of the year, heights start at 90cm and progress to 1.20m.

Nominate on the day at the office.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Saturday from 7am-5pm.

For more information, visit goo.gl/Ba1QRg

Moonee junior Ninja warrior

What: Does your kid have what it takes to become a junior ninja warrior? Try out the obstacle course at Moonee Beach Tavern and help fund CHART's mission for a new animal hospital in Coffs Harbour. Categories are under six to under 13 years.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Saturday from 5.30pm.

Thundamentals - The big Sunday sesh

What: One of Australia's most beloved hip-hop acts, Sydney via Blue Mountains trio Thundamentals, are celebrating their 10th anniversary in 2018 by announcing an epic national tour, Decade of the Thundakat.

Announced on Triple J's Breakfast Show after a special Like A Version performance of Frank Ocean's Ivy, Decade of the Thundakat will see Tuka, Jeswon and DJ Morgs take their revered live show across 24 regional dates nationwide in early 2018.

"It's 10 years of releasing records and touring, sure, but it's so much more than that,” Tuka said.

"It's family, it's a platform to contribute to our community, it's connection to the broader community at large, it's a wealth of life-changing experiences.

"To be fair, it's a crazy thing to look back on. To listen back on.”

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Sunday, April 15 from 6-11pm.

Cost: $35.50.

Visit goo.gl/AXB755

Taste Woolgoolga Food and Wine Festival

WHAT: Taste Woolgoolga Food and Wine Festival has returned and will showcase and celebrate locally produced and available delights the Woolgoolga and Coffs Coast region has to offer.

There will be tasting plates, samples, wine, beer and cider as well as cooking demonstrations, music and face painting for the kids.

WHERE: The Seaview Tavern, Woolgoolga.

WHEN: Saturday,February 17.

For more information, visit tastewoolgoolga.com.au.