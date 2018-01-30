What's on the Coffs Coast

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. A scene from the movie Sing. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

JADA opening night

What: Experience the richness and diversity of contemporary drawing at the Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award with 47 finalists from across Australia, who take a range of approaches to a primary means of expression.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Tomorrow from 6pm to 8pm.

Scott Day-Vee

What: Scott has been performing in pubs and clubs for more than 15 years. The set list begins with some classic Fleetwood Mac, James Taylor, The Eagles, and Paul Kelly, spiced with some coastal chill artists such as Jack Johnson, Pete Murray or John Butler.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Friday, February 2 opening at 6.30pm.

Cinema under the stars

What: Come along to

the free family friendly evening under the stars, bring a picnic blanket, sit back and relax while you watch the animated blockbuster Sing.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Saturday from 5.30pm to 10pm.

For more information, visit goo.gl/75t8Ud

Hekyl and Jive

What: Looking for a fun way to finish your weekend?

Head on down to the Hoey Moey for a Sunday Sesh with Hekyl and Jive.

Take a drummer who has seen more than his fair share of hotels, motels and club auditoriums; an extreme guitarist who isn't afraid to show it; a tasty bassist who puts the 'sub' back into subsonic; and, a grooving, gyrating young female, then mix the volatile concoction into a fricassee frenzy.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday from 4pm.

Hekyl and Jive. Contributed

Hands on surfing day

What: Mid North Coast Disabled Surfers are holding a surfing day and calling on volunteers from the community to take part. As well as their regular group of surfers, this Saturday there will also be 14 making their way down from Armidale. The more volunteers, the more time each participant gets to spend in the water.

Where: Woolgoolga main beach.

When: Saturday, February 3 from 8.30am.

Visit disabledsurfers.org

Surfing for the Disabled are celebrating 10 years on the Mid North Coast at Woolgoolga Main Beach. ROBERT WATKIN

Coffs City Choir Inc

What: Join in a community choir who sing a variety of songs in four parts, accompanied by a pianist and are conducted by Linda Cochrane. The choir sing for public events, aged care facilities and wherever they are needed.

Where: Seven Day Adventist Hall on the corner of the Pacific Highway and Valley Street.

When: Every Thursday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

For more information, call Cathy on 6658 1368.

Retro Fridays

What: Upstairs in the club room, sing along to the best 90's hits like Mr Vain and Baby Got Back, dance to 2000's hottest tunes from artists like Pink, Shaggy & Gaga, and get down to all the latest pop & R'n'B tunes currently in the charts.

Where: The Coast Hotel.

When: Friday night.

Shake 'N' Bake

What: Sureshaker's biggest names are back on tour for the annual Shake 'N' Bake of 2018. Listen in to Boo Seeka, Bootleg Rascal, Gold Member and Shaker DJ's.

Where: Federal Hotel, Bellingen.

When: Saturday from 7pm to 11pm.

Tickets: $20.

Visit goo.gl/VjT8U4

Junior Ninja Warrior

What: Every Saturday in February, juniors will be battling it out on the Ninja Course. Categories are under six to under 13 years.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Saturday from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

Moonee beach tavern.. 30 NOV 2016 Trevor Veale

2018 Fashion exchange

What: Come down and swap things you don't wear for something new. Women's, men's and kids clothes, shoes and accessories are welcome with a maximum of 15 items in good condition. Proceeds will go to a local community group.

Where: Harbourside markets, Marina Drive.

When: Sunday from 8am to 2pm.

Festival of small halls summer tour

What: Festival of Small Halls is a series of tours taking the best folk and contemporary acoustic artists performing at two of our countries largest festivals and sending them on the road to tiny halls in communities across Australia.

Where: 13 Pine Ave, Ulong.

When: Saturday from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit goo.gl/Bwpz6W

The heart of sustainability: Sustainable practices

What: A workshop that will consider sustainability in practice for early childhood services meeting National Quality Standard Physical Environments.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Friday from 9.30am to noon.

Minnie Marks at the Seaview

What: This young singer, songwriter, guitarist, multi instrumentalist from the mid-north coast of NSW is playing to packed out shows and blazing a musical trail packing a percussive punch that far belies her years, which has touted her as the next big thing.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Saturday from 8pm to 11pm.

Koalas in our backyards

What: Come along

for a walk and discover

the hidden beauty and tranquillity of the

bushland pockets that

form an important urban habitat corridor.

Learn about our koalas and their habitat, and if

you are lucky you may

spot a Koala, Swamp Wallaby or a Tawny Frogmouth.

Be surprised by the hidden beauty and tranquillity of Toormina's bushland reserves that our Koalas call home on this informative walk.

This is a 2.6km medium grade walk, there are some steep areas and it is suitable for people who walk occasionally.

Where: Toormina, Amaroo Crescent.

When: Sunday from 2pm to 4pm.