What's on across the Coffs Coast

Lisa Hunt

What: Spend your Australia Day rocking out to Lisa Hunt, an American born, Byron Bay based soul sensation.

Lisa has performed, recorded and toured with some of the most legendary people in show business including Aussie icons such as Jimmy Barnes, Deisel, Tina Arena, Darren Percival, Jon Steven and Midnight Oil.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Friday opening at 4pm.

Cost: $10 at the door.

Clay making workshop

What: One for the kids, an all ages hand building clay making workshop where they will try slab building, slump moulding and experiment with different types and textured clay.

Where: Artspace On 45, Coramba.

When: Wednesday from 10.30am to noon.

Cost: $20 per child or $30 for two siblings.

Book by calling Meg on 0413 900 123.

Mike Bateman

What: Head on down to the Seaview Tavern and listen to classic tunes as Mike Bateman takes the stage. Mike will perform classic hits from the 60's through to favourites of today.

Where: Seaview Tavern Woolgoolga.

When: Tomorrow from 8pm to 11pm.

Mike Bateman will perform at the Seaview Tavern. Contributed

Oz Day Out ft Opiou

What: Violet Vibes Music Festival presents the all ages Oz Day Out with cricket on the lawn, activities Opiou and special guests to be announced.

Where: Coffs Racing, Howard Street.

When: Friday from 3pm to 10pm.

Cost: $32.50 for general admission.

For more information and tickets, visit goo.gl/3Wzr9D

Live music and sausage eating competition

What: Head to the pub and listen to the Mick Hart Duo playing live from 4pm followed by DJ OB1 from 8pm. There will be a sausage eating competition with $200 cash for first place.

Where: Sawtell Hotel and Fishtales restaurant.

When: Friday from 4pm.

Sawtell hotel. Trevor Veale

SWIFF

What: Catch the final films of the Screenwave International Film Festival as the closing night draws closer. There are five films on today and two tomorrow including Polina and Ellipsis.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Finishes tomorrow.

To see what's on, visit swiff.com.au

Don't miss SWIFF at the Jetty Theatre.

Azadoota

What: With the spicy heat of ethnic rhythms and the mysterious sounds of an ancient language, Azadoota rouse unsuspecting listeners to their feet and onto dance-floors across the globe.

Where: 5 Church Street, Bellingen.

When: Saturday from 7pm to 10pm.

Azadoota.

Julia Morris

What: Julia Morris returns to the stage with her brand new, one woman show, "Lift and Separate Golden Jubilee Tour".

As a woman in her extreme 30's, Julia will deliver her signature full tilt, high octane stand up storytelling, leading directly to what Julia calls 'hurty tummy laughter'. It's trying to make sense of day to day life while trying to actually Lift and Separate.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday, May 18 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Cost: $49.90 to $54.90.

Visit cex.com.au