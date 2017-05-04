What's on the Coffs Coast

21°
4th May 2017 5:00 AM
2017 Speedflow Australia Drift ChampionshipRaleigh International Raceway this Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.
Whats On with David Laarz Laarhoven.
FRIDAY

  • Wicked: The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz

Jetty Memorial Theatre from today through to May 28

Wicked takes place before the classic Wizard of Oz story ever began, and tells the story of an unlikely but profound friendship between two girls who first meet as students at Shiz University in the land of Oz. The story pays homage to the Wizard of Oz story while simultaneously changing fans' understanding of it forever. A cautionary tale about love, friendship and trust, Wicked reveals that there are indeed two sides to every story.

Cost: $28 adult; $23 concession; $20 child; $76 family; all Wednesday performances $20.

Tickets: jettythetre.com.au

Hervey Bay Regional Gallery - "East Coast Encounters" exhibition. Gemma Cronin (snr. member of the Badtjala Nation) with Cr. George Seymour and "Bark Canoe" by Lyndon Davis, Brent Miller and Kerry Jones.
  • East Coast Encounter

Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery, Cnr Coff and Duke St

East Coast Encounter is a multi-arts initiative involving Australian Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists, writers and songwriters to re-imagine the encounter by Lt James Cook and his crew with Aboriginal people in 1770.

This project has been developed by the University of the Sunshine Coast and assisted by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland and the Australian Government through the Ministry for the Arts 'Visions of Australia program'.

The exhibition is part of the Australian National Maritime Museum collection.

　

SATURDAY

  • Create & Inspire Wellbeing Retreat

Cedar Coast Manor, Emerald Beach 9.45am to 3.30pm

This Enrich & Connect mini day retreat includes yoga with Narelle Andren from Melting Pot Loft Yoga, meditation and a journal writing workshop hosted by Kylie Castor to inspire new beginnings, release your creativity and manifest the life you want.

Journal writing is a wonderful tool for your overall wellbeing. You can use it to record and explore your internal and external worlds; to manifest the life you want; to develop your creativity; or simply release built up tensions. You will learn how simple it is to set up a regular journal writing practice, with easy and inspiring techniques.

Cost: $170. Go to facebook.com/events/1757313291195907　　

The Buster at Woolgoolga Main Beach.
Free Coffs Ambassador Tour

  • Bush Tucker at Woolgoolga Lake Tour 10am to 11.30am

Discover the bush tucker and marine life of this popular coastal lake and hear tales of 'The Buster' shipwreck at Woolgoolga Beach.

On this walk along the lake foreshore and across to the beach, you will discover abundant fish and bird life, learn about local bush tucker and visit 'The Buster' shipwreck and hear tales of our maritime history.

This is a 1km medium grade walk there are some steps and steep areas, it is suitable for people who walk occasionally.

Tour Guide: Greg For more information and to book go to coffsambassadors.com.au

  • 2017 Speedflow Australia Drift Championship

Raleigh International Raceway 9am to 4.30pm

Saturday & Sunday

Head along to the Raleigh International Raceway for Round 2 of the 2017 Speedflow Australia Drift Championship as 80+ Drivers in 2 Class come from all over the East Coast to the Coffs Coast to do battle and see who will become the 2017 Drift Champion.

For more info please check out the facebook event: facebook.com/events/1221939817865632/

  • Charity Afternoon Tea

Norm Roland Lounge and Sawtell RSL Club 2pm to 4pm

The Baby Shower Afternoon Tea is a fund-raiser but with a twist-we are asking guests attending the event, to bring a gift of baby blankets, wraps, or cot sheet sets (instead of the usual baby shower presents like rattles and clothing). Alternatively, people could support the funding of bigger items such as cots, prams, car seats. All cash donations of $2 and over are tax deductible. Pregnancy Care Coffs Harbour is a registered charity, and can provide tax receipts to anyone wishing to donate to the cause.

Cost: $20, tickets available at the Sawtell RSL Club now.

SUNDAY

Children learn from nature thanks to workshops at the Mackay Community Gardens.
Free Coffs Ambassador Tour

  • Growing great food for our local climate 10am to noon

Coffs Regional Community Garden is great place to discover how to grow and use new and unusual vegetables and herbs from around the world right here in our lovely subtropical coffs coast backyard.

Gardens Coordinator Arlan can spot an amaranth, native ginger or taro from a mile away and tell you how to harvest and prepare them too. There is a banana circle, nursery, fruit forest, sensory garden, wood-fired pizza oven, mandala garden, communal garden beds, garden plots for individuals and much more.

This tour will inspire and delight your culinary senses. It is an easy grade walk around the community garden site, suitable for all ages.

For more information and to book go to coffsambassadors.com.au

LITTLE TOKYO: The Japanese Festival of Children's Day will be held at the botanic garden.
Japanese Festival of Children's Day

North Coast Regional Botanic Garden 10am to 3pm

The Koi Society of Coffs Harbour in collaboration with the Bonsai Society and the Australia-Japan Society are hosting the Japanese Festival of Children's Day in Coffs Harbour on Sunday.

The day will open at 10am and entry is by gold coin donation.

With a range of food vendors and activities scheduled throughout the day, it is guaranteed to provide entertainment for all.

For more information check out the official webpage to koisocietyaustraliacoffsharbourbranch.com.au/events

Highlights of this years festival include Japanese Koi fish displays, Watermelon Smashing, Kenseikan karate, Bonsai, Taiko drummers, Samurai warriors, Anime, Origami, Facepainting, Calligraphy, Koi kite, Ikebana and japanese food stalls.

  • Paw Patrol at Greenhouse Family Fun Day

Bring your kids to a Pawfect Sunday with special guests Chase and Skye from Paw Patrol.

There'll be three hours of games, craft, face painting and giveaways to ensure your kids have a blast. And, they'll definitely be playing "Doggy Doggy who's got your bone?"

Cost: Free. For more information contact: Andrew from 'The Smileys' 0408627100 or check out their facebook page facebook.com/thesmileys1/

The Harbourside Markets.
  • Harbourside Markets

At the temporary location Park Beach Reserve adjacent to the Surf Club 8am to 2pm

The is a huge range of unique art and craft, fresh local produce, tasty gourmet food and delicious beverages. Their philosophy is locally made, locally grown so you are guaranteed a unique experience.

Fun and entertainment for everyone with activities, live music and performers every week.

They regularly host workshops, festivals and events.

Plenty of undercover seating to eat and sit down, enjoy the atmosphere and relax.

For more info about the stallholders, live music and location head to harboursidemarkets.com.au

Whats On with Laarz is brought to you by A1 Coffs Coast Tours ... your local Harley Tour Experience Team. 　

To supply information for your community event, activation or fundraiser call Laarz 0438 524 952 or email info@a1coffscoasttours.com

