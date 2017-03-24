What's on the Coffs Coast

25°
24th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Harmony Day will be held at the Botanic Garden on Sunday.
Harmony Day will be held at the Botanic Garden on Sunday.

Laarz

TONIGHT

Twilight Food Market

Park Beach Reserve adjacent to Coffs Creek inlet from 5pm

It's always a beautiful evening parkside, so take the friends and family down to the Park Beach Reserve.

Take a blanket, bottle of wine or some beers and the dog for a swim, grab some food from the diverse range of food stalls and listen to the free live music performance.

The Phantom addresses visitors to the exhibition at the Bunker Cartoon Gallery.
The Phantom" Exhibition continues

Bunker Cartoon Gallery runs through until 14th May.

Nostalgic, surprising and fun! The Phantom Show curated by Peter Kingston and Dietmar Lederwasch, celebrates the evolution of this unique heroic character over the past 80 years. More than 30 artists contributed their various interpretations of the Ghost Who Walks through a variety of media and styles.

Admission: $5 adult, $3 child under 16, U5 free.

For more info go to > bunkercartoongallery.com.au

TOMORROW

Pinned to the wall and 10 years of EMSLA

Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery runs through until 22nd April

Pinned to the Wall exhibition features paintings and mixed media assemblages that question the domestic ideal, exploring themes of family violence and gender inequity.

Celebrating 10 years of EMSLA, the Eutick Memorial Still Life Award, the gallery's signature program and Australia's leading award of the still life genre. Showcasing past winners and acquisitions from the first ten years of the award.

Find out more about Pinned to the Wall & 10 Years of EMSLA at coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/ galleryexhibitions

SUNDAY

Harmony Day

MULTI-CULTURALISM: Harmony Day celebrations across Australia represent the opportunity given to new Aussies.
North Coast Regional Botanic Garden, tomorrow between 10am and 3pm

Now in its 11th year, the Coffs Harbour Harmony Festival is the authentic home of culture on the Coffs Coast. There's something for everyone at this year's event.

Entertainment includes the X Factor's Roshani, Aboriginal singer/songwriter Glenn Skuthorpe, Juicebox, Jumbaal Dreaming and The Brothers as well as drumming workshops, Aboriginal, Latin and African dance. Cost: Gold coin entry

Roshani Priddis
Harbourside Markets

Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore every Sunday from 8am to 2pm

An authentic outdoor market held every Sunday set alongside the Jetty Foreshore and historic jetty in Coffs Harbour.

There is a huge range of unique art and craft, fresh local produce, tasty gourmet food and delicious beverages. Their philosophy is locally made, locally grown so you are guaranteed a unique experience.

Fun and entertainment for everyone with activities, live music and performers every week. They regularly host workshops, festivals and events.

Plenty of undercover seating to eat and sit down, enjoy the atmosphere and relax.

For more info about the stallholders, live music and location head to > harboursidemarkets.com.au

Thai dancers at the Harbourside markets with Thai New Year celebrations. Photo: Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate
To supply information for your community event, activation or fundraiser call Laarz 0438524952 or email info@a1coffscoasttours.com

What's on with David 'Laarz' Laarhoven

