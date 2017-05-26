22°
What's happening on the Coffs Coast this weekend

26th May 2017 10:30 AM

TODAY:

  • Sydney Writers Festival Roadshow Live & Local

Jetty Memorial Theatre Friday 26 - Sunday 28 May

One of Australia's best-loved forums for literature, ideas and storytelling, Sydney Writers' Festival will stream its headline events from Roslyn Packer Theatre in Walsh Bay direct to Coffs Harbour on 26-28 May.

Be stimulated and engaged by conversations, debates and discussions, as the Festival brings the world's finest authors to Coffs Harbour in real time. Hear new ideas from great thinkers and participate in Q&A sessions at each event, with questions sent direct to the Sydney stage.

Be part of Live & Local, streamed live by Sydney Writers' Festival and delivered locally by the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

$5 per session; $25 for all 7 sessions

More information and tickets head to the jettytheatre.com.au website or call the Jetty Theatre Box Office 6652 8088

 

  • Bald Archy Prize

Bunker Cartoon Gallery ~ runs through till 11th June

John Champion Drive, Off Hogbin Drive

It's the 24th year for the art prize, the satirical alternative to its near namesake the Archibald Prize.

Founded by Batey back in 1994, the competition accepts comic or satirical portraits of distinguished Australians in art, science, letters, politics, sport and the media.

The majority of the artworks in 2017 portray politicians, including Julie Bishop sipping champagne on a polo horse, a naked Bill Shorten, Malcolm Turnbull in various scenarios and Barnaby Joyce with the shadows of Johnny Depp's dogs Pistol and Boo in his eyes.

There's also a large selection of personalities not related to political life, from the many faces of Magda Szubanski, Formula One drives Daniel Riccardo drinking a shoey, and a striking portrait of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, using his claws to snack on popcorn.

For more information about the exhibition go to bunkercartoongallery.com.au

 

 

The shock on stage wedding proposal during the Coffs Harbour production of Wicked at Coffs Harbour's Jetty Memorial Theatre.
Wicked: The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz

Jetty Memorial Theatre continues through to 28th May

Wicked takes place before the classic Wizard of Oz story ever began.

The story pays homage to the Wizard of Oz story while simultaneously changing fans' understanding of it forever. A cautionary tale about love, friendship and trust, Wicked reveals that there are indeed two sides to every story.

Cost: $28 adult; $23 concession; $20 child; $76 family; All Wednesday performances $20

Tickets: Book now online at jettytheatre.com.au

 

  • East Coast Encounter Exhibition ~ Continues

Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery, Cnr Coff & Duke Streets

East Coast Encounter is a multi-arts initiate involving Australian Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists, writers and songwriters to re-imagine the encounter by Lt James Cook and his crew with Aboriginal people in 1770. Cook's voyage along the Australian east coast has become central to national historical narratives. The exhibition of paintings, photographs, videos and three dimensional works re-envisages this seminal journey by imaginatively exploring moments of contact between two world views during these encounters.

This project has been developed by the University of the Sunshine Coast and assisted by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland and the Australian Government through the Ministry for the Arts 'Visions of Australia program'.

The exhibition is part of the Australian National Maritime Museum collection.

 

TOMORROW

 

ITEMS APLENTY: The Annual Collectors Fair will be held at the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.
  • Annual Coffs Coast Collectors Fair

Coffs Harbour Showground all day

Thousands of collectables for sale at lots of trade stalls plus lots of fascinating collections, working vintage farm machinery, vintage cars and Men's Shed display. Delicious home made light refreshments and fantastic lucky door prizes!

A collector's paradise under one roof.

Featuring everything from bottles, electric jugs, tools, playing cards and buttons to ornamentals, cameras, china, dolls, pottery and glass.

 

SUNDAY

Free Coffs Ambassador Tour

Growing an Organic Kitchen Garden 10am to 1pm

Hosted by Coffs Coast Gardening Guru (Steve McGrane) in his own backyard

Learn how to grow organically sustainable food in your very own backyard during this hands-on workshop in a Korora backyard food forest with chickens, fish and more than 100 different fruits and vegetables.

Join Steve McGrane and learn how to be organically sustainable with food from your very own backyard. Receive instruction in sustainable design, treatment of soil, plant selection, pruning for abundance, pest management and 'hands on' making a 'no dig productive patch', making cuttings and saving seed to save you money.

For more information and to book go to coffsambassadors.com.au

 

  • Sunny day at the Jetty Foreshore Markets. Photo: Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate
  • Harbourside Markets

At their temporary location Park Beach Reserve 8am to 2pm

The is a huge range of unique art and craft, fresh local produce, tasty gourmet food and delicious beverages. Their philosophy is locally made, locally grown so you are guaranteed a unique experience.

Fun and entertainment for everyone with activities, live music and performers every week. They regularly host workshops, festivals and events.

This Sunday 'The Captain Jack Show' is on a 9:30am ~ If your kids love Pirates and treasure be sure to take them along, of course there is also the great playground adjacent. Its a free family show and includes dancing, games and giveaways!

That's right ~ Cost: Free

Plenty of undercover seating to eat and sit down, enjoy the atmosphere and relax.

For more info about the stallholders, live music and location head to > harboursidemarkets.com.au

 

 

Topics:  coffs coast coffs harbour entertainment events festivals markets whats on

