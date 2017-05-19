What's on the Coffs Coast this weekend

TODAY

Bald Archy Prize Opening Night from 7pm

Bunker Cartoon Gallery ~ runs through until June 11.

John Champion Drive, Off Hogbin Drive. Opening night for the Bald Archy Prize Exhibition. A catered event plus drinks on sale, and raffle prizes. Every year a sell-out event - don't miss it!

It's the 24th year for the art prize, the satirical alternative to its near namesake the Archibald Prize. Founded by Batey back in 1994, the competition accepts comic or satirical portraits of distinguished Australians in art, science, letters, politics, sport and the media.

The majority of the artworks in 2017 portray politicians, including Julie Bishop sipping champagne on a polo horse, a naked Bill Shorten, Malcolm Turnbull in various scenarios and Barnaby Joyce with the shadows of Johnny Depp's dogs Pistol and Boo in his eyes.

There's also a large selection of personalities not related to political life, from the many faces of Magda Szubanski, Formula One drives Daniel Riccardo drinking a shoey, and a striking portrait of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, using his claws to snack on popcorn.

For more information about the exhibition go to bunkercartoongallery.com.au

Wicked: The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz

Jetty Memorial Theatre until May 28.

Wicked takes place before the classic Wizard of Oz story ever began.

The story pays homage to the Wizard of Oz story while simultaneously changing fans' understanding of it forever. A cautionary tale about love, friendship and trust, Wicked reveals that there are indeed two sides to every story.

Cost: $28 adult; $23 concession; $20 child; $76 family; All Wednesday performances $20

Tickets: Book now online at jettytheatre.com.au

East Coast Encounter Exhibition ~ Continues

Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery, Cnr Coff & Duke streets

East Coast Encounter is a multi-arts initiate involving Australian Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists, writers and songwriters to re-imagine the encounter by Lt James Cook and his crew with Aboriginal people in 1770. Cook's voyage along the Australian east coast has become central to national historical narratives. The exhibition of paintings, photographs, videos and three dimensional works re-envisages this seminal journey by imaginatively exploring moments of contact between two world views during these encounters.

This project has been developed by the University of the Sunshine Coast and assisted by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland and the Australian Government through the Ministry for the Arts 'Visions of Australia program'.

The exhibition is part of the Australian National Maritime Museum collection.

Woolgoolga fire station open day preview.firefighters Mitch Vines, Lisa Bussa, Leah Wilson, May Standing and Chris Barnes at rear.. 17 May 2017 Trevor Veale

SATURDAY

NSW FIRE & RESCUE Open Day

Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour & Sawtell Fire Stations 10am to 2pm

This Open Day is an opportunity for the community to see the inner workings of the local fire station, the appliances (fire trucks and auxillary vehicles/tools) in the firefighter's arsenal.

Open Day includes safety demonstrations, fire station tours and the chance to inspect firefighting equipment and trucks used by our firefighters when responding to fires and other emergencies.

There is also an array of activities for kids.

Visitors can also speak to firefighters first-hand about fire safety in the home, including how to install and maintain smoke alarms and how to develop a home escape plan to ensure they can quickly and safely escape a fire.

For more information got to fire.nsw.gov.au

Woodchopping at the Bellingen Show. Contributed

BELLINGEN SHOW

Bellingen Showground Saturday and Sunday

From talented horses and riders in the popular horse competitions, which attract a large audience , to the Cattle or Poultry Shows where Champions proudly display their ribbons.

Art lovers soak up the creativity in Art & Craft displays. Demonstrations, activities, education and entertainment cover reptiles, dogs, woodchoppers, chefs, musicians, rides & side-show alley, the environment, clowns, fishing and so much more. Plus if you're a young or young-at-heart visitor to the Show, enter one of the competitions or races on the day - just for fun!

For more information go to bellingenshow.com.au

Bellingen Show Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate. Trevor Veale/ The

Free Coffs Ambassador TourBirds of the Coffs Coast 9am to 11am

Discover the amazing variety of birds of the Coffs Coast on this interactive walk from Moonee Creek estuary to Sapphire Beach.

Bring your binoculars on this interactive bird watching tour as you walk through the different habitats that are found on the Coffs Coast.

For more information and to book go to coffsambassadors.com.au

Rotary food and wine promo. Filipe and Brontie Barrera with George Cecato (rotary). 15 May 2017 Trevor Veale

Rotary Wine, Beer & Food Enjoyment event

Novotel Pacific Bay Resort , Conference Centre. 2:30pm to 6pm

Price: Tickets $20pp. All proceeds go to Rotary Charities

The Wineries: Capel Vale Wines│ Penfolds Barossa│ Wynns Coonawarra│ Willow Bridge W/A│ Jim Barry Wines & more

The Breweries: New England Brewery│ Little Creatures Brewery

The Cuisine: Cusine from our very own Charlie's Restaurant│ Russells Prime Quality Meats│Mario's Delimar Delicatessen

Activities: Silent auction on various items

Visit coffscityrotary.org.au for more information

SUNDAY

Rescheduled from postponed event last Sunday 14th.

Arts in the Garden

Coffs Harbour Museum, 215 Harbour Drive 12pm to 4pm

Join in on an afternoon of history, music, poetry and art exploring memories of the Solitary Islands Marine Park, the 75km of coast, estuaries, reefs, islands and diverse marine life adjacent to the Coffs Coast.

Featuring poetry by John Bennett, live music by 60% Water, art workshops with Gumbaynggirr artist Uncle Tony Hart, printmaking, and storytelling by participants from the Solitary Islands Marine Park Oral History Project.

Bring your own picnic rug or chairs and enjoy a barbecue, drinks and afternoon tea in the Museum's award-winning heritage gardens.

For more information or to book go to coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/museum

Free Coffs Ambassador Tour

Magical Mullaway 9am to 11am

This walk takes you through littoral rainforest, rock platforms, headlands and beaches of the northern section of the Coffs Coast Regional Park, from Mullaway Headland to Cabin Beach and back, along the Solitary Islands Coastal walk.

Discover the abundance of marine life to be found along our coastline, from tiny molluscs to majestic whales on this walk from Mullaway Headland.

For more information and to book go to coffsambassadors.com.au

Alice's Tea Party with 'The Smileys'

Greenhouse Tavern 12pm to 3pm

Join Alice and the Mad Hatter for a frabjous day of games, craft and giveaways. Parents can relax and enjoy scrumptious meals while the kids are having a blast!

Cost: Free

Contact: Andrew Smiley 'The Smileys' on Facebook or phone 0408627100

RSPCA Million Paws Walk

Park Beach Reserve, adjacent to the Harbourside Markets.

Million Paws Walk is guaranteed to be another great day for all dog lovers!

There will be wares, music, food and drink stalls at the adjacent market for everyone to enjoy. There will be ribbons and prizes at the novelty dog show, as well as a celebrity guest appearance! This year, the Million Paws Walk event is incorporated with the locally operated community Harbourside Markets!

Whether you have a dog, just love pets or have a whole fundraising team, be a part of this wonderful day and help raise vital funds for animals in need. All proceeds will help assist the RSPCA to operate its animal shelters, support its Inspectorate and provide community education on animal welfare issues.

EVENT TIME: 9:00am to 13:00pm

WALK START TIME: 10:00am

REGISTER ONLINE and let your friends and family know to join in the fundraising efforts.

https://www.millionpawswalk.com.au/NSW/coffs-harbour#_

Harbourside Markets

At their temporary location Park Beach Reserve 8am to 2pm

The is a huge range of unique art and craft, fresh local produce, tasty gourmet food and delicious beverages. Their philosophy is locally made, locally grown so you are guaranteed a unique experience.

Fun and entertainment for everyone with activities, live music and performers every week. They regularly host workshops, festivals and events.

Plenty of undercover seating to eat and sit down, enjoy the atmosphere and relax.

For more info about the stallholders, live music and location head to harboursidemarkets.com.au

