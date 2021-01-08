WHAT’S ON: Ten things to do on the Coffs Coast

Making plans for this weekend, or looking for things to do over the next week? Here's some inspiration.

From food markets to intriguing new exhibitions, here's what's on from the week of January 9-15.

1. Street Eats Food Market

What: The Street Eats Food Market is set to take place this weekend after it was postponed. Enjoy street food and desserts from around the world at this monthly foodie night market, with plenty on offer - from pizzas, pastas, doughnuts, bubble tea, crepes, beers and wines, and much more. There'll also be live music and jumping castles to keep the kids entertained. Remember to ensure social distancing at all times, and anyone who is unwell is urged to stay home.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Saturday, January 9 from 4pm-9pm.

Street Eats @ The Jetty. Photo: Facebook

2. Bellingen Growers Market

What: The Growers Market is back for 2021, bringing the best of the region's fruit, veg, eggs, honey, soaps and more. Delicious food and drink stalls will sustain you while you shop. The Artisans Market was due to take place alongside the Growers Market, however this has been cancelled at the Showground is too waterlogged and cannot accommodate for a large event.

Where: Bellingen Showgrounds.

When: Saturday, January 9 from 7.30am-11.30am.

3. Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience

What: Immerse yourself in the local Gumbaynggirr culture at this award-winning monthly event, held at an important cultural site. Tour guests will experience traditional Gumbaynggirr Stories, language learning, cultural dancing, bushtucker tasting, damper preparation and cooking, artwork and more. Tickets can be purchased here or on the day.

Where: Sealy Lookout.

When: Saturday, January 9 from 10am-1.30pm.

The Giingan Gumgaynggirr Cultural Experience will take place at Sealy Lookout this weekend. Photo from the Giingan Experience Facebook page.

4. Pink Silks Race Day

What: One of the region's biggest annual race days returns to kick off a colourful start to the year. The Coffs Harbour Pink Silks Perpetual Trust, a local registered charity, has raised more than $1-million for local women who are challenged by cancer or illness. Get your ticket now, which includes a four hour drink package and gourmet lunch.

Where: Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

When: Sunday, January 10 from 12.30pm.

5. Harbourside Markets with live music from Kenny Slide

What: Enjoy live music from one man band Kenny Slide while supporting the local business community at this weekly, pet-friendly market. All your favourite food trucks, art, jewellery, clothing, beauty and lifestyle products, plants, vintage, and collectable stalls will be on site. Remember to practice good hygiene, maintain social distancing, and stay home if you are unwell.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, January 10 from 8am-2pm. Weekly event.

All your favourite stalls will be back at this weekend’s Harbourside markets.

6. Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The weekly Coffs Coast Growers Market has officially returned for 2021! With stalls selling local and farm fresh products such as jams, honey, cakes, bread, coffee, eggs, soaps, flowers, fruit and vegetables, herbs and more, the market has something for everyone.

Where: City Square.

When: Thursday, January 14 from 8am-2pm. Weekly event.

7. Open Mic Night

What: Bring your instrument or just yourself and perform a few tunes in a friendly, supportive setting alongside local band Pleasing George at RED-C's weekly Open Mic Night. You can book your Open Mic timeslot in advance so you don't miss out. Full dining and bar facilities are also available at this even with free entry.

Where: RED-C at the jetty foreshores.

When: Friday, January 15 from 7pm. Weekly event.

The stunning view from RED-C at the jetty. Photo from RED-C Facebook page.

8. Sites of Transformation: David Tucker

What: Self-taught Dundurrabin artist, David Tucker, is back with his latest body of sculptural works, Sites of Transformation. The intriguing works reference the body, nature and processes that all living things participate in - consumption, production, and ultimately transformation. David, who was introduced to clay about 20 year ago, works with materials including wax cast to bronze, cast polyurethane and wood.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am-4pm. Exhibitions runs until January 16.

9. Cleverman Exhibition

What: The Cleverman Exhibition celebrates the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed indigenous superhero series. Exploring First Nations storytelling, language and creativity in production design, costumes and props, the free exhibition invites audiences to listen and immerse themselves in powerful contemporary expression Origin Stories.

Where: Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre.

When: Tuesdays-Fridays from 9am-4pm and weekends from 9am-2pm. Exhibition runs until April 11.

The Cleverman Exhibition is being held at Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cutlural Centre.

10. Coffs Jetty Carnival

What: The carnival is in town! With food on site and plenty of rides for the biggest adrenaline junkies to the little thrill seekers, it's all happening at the annual Coffs Jetty Carnival. The carnival has this year been extended to run for an extra week.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: From 6.30pm each night until January 23, weather permitting.