WHAT’S ON: Ten things to do on the Coffs Coast

Planning what to do this New Year's? Here's some inspiration. Photos: Trevor Veale (left) and Street Eats The Jetty Facebook page (right).

Planning your New Year's festivities, or simply looking for things to do over the next week? Here's some inspiration.

From food markets to live music, it's set to be a jam-packed week on the Coffs Coast.

Aussie Summer Fair

What: Aussie NightMarkets is set to bring the biggest smorgasbord of international flavours to Coffs, with the Aussie Summer Fair coming back to our part of the world this New Year's Day. There'll be food stalls, food trucks, retail shopping, entertainments, rides and games for all of the family to enjoy. Entry is free.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Friday, January 1 from 3pm to 9pm.

Aussie NightMarkets is bringing Aussie Summer Fair to the Coffs Coast this New Year's Day. Photo from Aussie NightMarkets Facebook page.

Street Eats Food Market

What: Enjoy street food and desserts from around the world at this monthly foodie night market. There'll be plenty on offer - from pizzas, pastas, doughnuts, bubble tea, crepes, beers and wines, and much more. There'll also be live music and jumping castles to keep the kids entertained. Remember to ensure social distancing at all times, and anyone who is unwell is urged to stay home.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Saturday, January 2 from 4pm to 9pm.

Coffs Jetty Carnival

What: The carnival is back in town! With food on site and plenty of rides for the biggest adrenaline junkies to the little thrill seekers, it's all happening at the annual Coffs Jetty Carnival. Locals should note that March's Amusements will not be holding their New Year's Eve fireworks this year.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: From 6.30pm each night until January 23, weather permitting.

Coffs Jetty Carnival. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate



New Year's Eve 2021 Met Gala Banquet by the Sea

What: There's still tickets left for the Surf Club's New Year's event - but get in quick. This event offers a 3-course banquet prepared by Execute Chef Matt Donovan, with music from DJ Dirty Luck. This adults-only event will also see prizes given to best dressed female, male and couple. Visit the Surf Club's website for tickets.

Where: Surf Club Restaurant and Bar.

When: Thursday, December 31 from 5.30pm.

New Year's Eve Show at RED-C

What: See out the New Year in style with live music, great food and excellent company. Local indie-rocker Benny Black and his band will kick off the night with their upbeat tunes reminiscent of bands like The Black Keys and The Strokes. The Slammers band and seasoned performers the Orlandos will top the night off. There's limited seating - head to the RED-C website to purchase a ticket.

Where: RED-C at the jetty foreshores.

When: Thursday, December 31 from 6pm.

Fancy spending your New Year's Eve here? Head down to RED-C at the jetty. Photo: RED-C Facebook page.

All Fired Up 2021

What: Coffs Harbour & District Motorcycle Restorers Club is hosting its annual expo celebrating all things motorcycles. Food and drinks will be available on site, and there'll be plenty of trophies awarded on the day. Admission is $5 for the general public and $10 for families.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Saturday, January 2 from 10am-5pm.

Twilight Food Market

What: The weekly family-friendly food market will open two days in a row this week, offering diverse multicultural cuisine and plenty of choices for the kids. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and enjoy the entertainment.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Thursday, December 31 and Friday, January 1 from 6pm.

Coffs Harbour Twilight Food Markets. Photo: Rachel Vercoe

Rotary Cartoon Awards - Exhibition

What: Featuring all the best entries Australia-wide from the 2020 Rotary Cartoon Awards, this exhibition is now in its 32nd year. This year's special category recognises the past year of hardship across the country with the topic "Crisis, Which Crisis?" along with the usual categories of caricature, comic strip, political, sports, open and one standout prize for Cartoon of the Year.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery @ The Bunker.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays from 10am-4pm. Runs until February 28.

Harbourside Markets

What: There's plenty on offer at this authentic outdoor market, held weekly along the waterside in Coffs Harbour. There's a huge range of art and craft, local produce, gourmet food and beverages, as well as live music every week. These markets are also pet-friendly.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, December 27 from 8am-2pm.

Harbourside markets. Photo: Rachel Vercoe

Robert and Janice Hunter Collection: Part II

What: Following overwhelming interest, the Regional Gallery is showcasing the second half off the collection donated by locals Robert and Janice Hunter. The collection of Aboriginal art features works from more than 30 artists from Central Australia, the Kimberly and Arnhem Land.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 10am-4pm.