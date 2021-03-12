WHAT’S ON: Ten things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

1) March 4 Justice – Coffs Harbour

What: This March is about justice. It is about recognising that treatment of women in this country is unacceptable. It is about demanding a future where women are treated with the dignity and respect their humanity deserves.

This March is for every woman. Because every single woman in this country has the right to be safe in every single space she inhabits. That right has been denied for too long and it has exacted a contemptible toll

When: Monday 12-1pm

Where: Coffs Harbour City Square

2) Kalang River Classic

What: The Kalang River Classic is a paddling race for non motorised watercraft being held for the first time. The feature event is a 15km race around Newry Island for dragon boats, outrigger canoes (OC6 and OC1) and kayaks.

There are also shorter courses for stand up paddle boards, canoes, rowing boats and kids.

When: Sunday March 15, 7am for competition registration and 9am start.

Where: Kalang River, around Newry Island – Start and finish at Sailing Club, Atherton Drive, Urunga.

3) Spy V Spy

What: Spy V Spy started in Nelson Bay but the platinum-selling Aussie hard rock band really found their way once they moved to Sydney, living in the squats at Glebe.

After taking a well-deserved break from their time spent recording their new album, Spy V Spy will perform live in Coffs. Fans can expect to hear all the classics, as well as a smattering of yet unreleased material.

Where: RED-C at the jetty foreshores.

When: Friday, March 12 from 7pm

4) Behind the Lines Exhibition

What: Featuring 104 cartoon from 36 cartoonists, annual favourite Behind the Lines has made a return to the Bunker gallery. The travelling exhibition, curated by the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House, celebrates the role of political cartoonists in Australia and the power their drawings have in contributing to our daily political and social discourse.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery.

When: Open seven days a week from 10am-4pm. Runs until April 12.

The National Cartoon Gallery. Photo: Tim Jarrett

5) Coffs Harbour Impressions

What: Creating beautiful mementos using the impressions of children‘s hands and feet, Impressionable Kids is coming back to Bonville. The

Where: Julie Clyde Creative Studio, Berkeley Drive Bonville

When: 9am on March 17

6) Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The weekly Coffs Coast Growers Market offers locals fresh produce and artisan goodies from plenty of local businesses such as Coffs Coast Honey, Raw Food Hub, My Twin Loaves, Bellingen Soap Cakes and more.

Where: City Square.

When: Thursdays from 8am-2.30pm

7) Inferno National Touch League

What: Bigger, better, best! The country’s best players will come together to compete at Touch Football Australia’s National Touch League. The monumental event will see over 120 teams descend to the stadium over four spectacular days.

There‘ll be a limit of 1,500 spectators allowed in the stadium at any one time, and spectators will need to register by scanning a QR code as they enter. Spectators will need to make sure they check out when leaving the venue, as it allows others to enter.

Where: C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

When: Saturday, March 13.

8) Coffs Harbour Fungal Wizardry

What: Join Urban Kulture as we return to our in-person workshops to bring you our hands-on short courses on skill development in gourmet and medicinal mushroom cultivation! Learn how to grow your own mushrooms in only 2 hours.

Where: 191 Harbour Dr, Coffs Harbour

When: Saturday 10am-12pm

Get some fungi into your life. PHOTOGRAPHER: ZOE PHILLIPS

9) Bellingen Plant Fair

What: The bi-annual Bellingen Plant Fairs are always held on the 2nd Saturdays of March and September every year – from 8am until 2pm at the Bellingen Market Park. They have around 100 Plant Nursery Stalls, with a huge variety of tropical and subtropical, native, exotic or food-bearing plants, garden supplies, and plenty of expert horticultural advice available.

When: 8am to 2pm Saturday March 14

Where: Bellingen Market Park

10) Twilight Food Market

What: This family-friendly food market is diverse in multicultural cuisine, with lots of choices for the kids. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and enjoy the entertainment.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday, March 12 from 4pm.