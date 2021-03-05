WHAT’S ON: Ten things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

The Cheesemaking Workshop's Lyndall Dykes is holding a series of community kitchens this month.

Looking for things to do on the Coffs Coast over the next week (March 6-12)? Here’s some inspiration.

From community kitchens, live music, to helicopter flights - there’s something for everyone.

1. Glenreagh Helicopter Scenic Flights

What: Scenic helicopter flights over Glenreagh with spectacular views of the Sherwood Nature Reserve and escarpment are available for one day only. Make sure you book your ticket here for the ten minute flights, which is being run by Precision Helicopters.

Where: Flights departing from the Glenreagh Recreation Reserve on Bridge St.

When: Flights running Saturday, March 6 from 10am-3pm.

2. Honey & Knives

What: Honey & Knives are a 5-piece fold band driven by vocal harmonies and songwriting full of heart, warmth and humour. They’ve featured at various folk festivals including Woodford, Mullum, Bello Winter, Dorrigo and more. A feast for the senses, they are known for mixing raw truths with a good time and they continue to explore the genres of folk, bluegrass and country.

Where: Coramba Community Hall.

When: Saturday, March 6 from 7pm.

Catch Bellingen's Honey & Knives at Coramba this weekend. Photo: Honey & Knives/Facebook

3. Community Cooking Kitchens

What: Grab your friends and family for this free series of practical, easy to follow workshops with international author Lyndall Dykes who has been teaching the art of home pasta, cheese and bread making since 2009.

Learn about how community kitchens work, share the fun of cooking together, and enjoy your delicious meal with friends. Make sure to register your attendance through the Jetty Theatre website, or contact Lisa Knowlson, Community Venue Specialist on 0437790693 for more info.

Where: Coramba, Lowanna, Ulong/Eastern Dorrigo, and Nana Glen community halls.

When:

– Coramba: Monday, March 8 from 10am-2pm.

– Lowanna: Tuesday, March 9 from 10am-2pm.

– Ulong/Eastern Dorrigo: Wednesday, March 10 from 10am-2pm.

– Nana Glen: Thursday, March 11 from 10am-2pm.

4. Harbourside Markets with live music from Raku One O’Gaia

What: Support local while enjoying the feel good vibes from favourite live musician Raku One O’Gaia at this weekly, pet-friendly market. All your favourite food trucks, art, jewellery, clothing, beauty and lifestyle products, plants, vintage, and collectable stalls will be on site.

You can expect a wealth of contemporary and old school influences to show up in Raku One O’Gaia’s music, all delivered with unique style, catchy lyricism and a singing voice with real range, subtlety and power.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, March 7 from 10am-2pm.

Byron Bay musician Raku One O'Gaia will perform at the Harbourside Markets this weekend. Picture: Dylan Robinson

5. Inferno National Touch League

What: Bigger, better, best! The country’s best players will come together to compete at Touch Football Australia’s National Touch League. The monumental event will see over 120 teams descend to the stadium over four spectacular days.

There’ll be a limit of 1,500 spectators allowed in the stadium at any one time, and spectators will need to register by scanning a QR code as they enter. Spectators will need to make sure they check out when leaving the venue, as it allows others to enter.

Where: C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

When: Wednesday, March 10 to Sunday, March 13.

6. Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The weekly Coffs Coast Growers Market offers locals fresh produce and artisan goodies from plenty of local businesses such as Coffs Coast Honey, Raw Food Hub, My Twin Loaves, Bellingen Soap Cakes and more.

Where: City Square.

When: Thursday, February 25 from 8am-2.30pm.

The weekly Coffs Coast Growers Market is held on Thursdays. Photo: Coffs Coast Growers – Facebook

7. Village Farmers Market

What: This weekly market in Woolgoolga offers a local ‘farm to plate’ experience, with several stalls to browse from offering fresh produce, home baked goods, bread, eggs, pasta, fresh flowers, jam, honey and more.

Where: Queen St, Woolgoolga.

When: Friday, March 12 from 7am-11.30am.

8. Spy V Spy

What: Spy V Spy started in Nelson Bay but the platinum-selling Aussie hard rock band really found their way once they moved to Sydney, living in the squats at Glebe.

After taking a well-deserved break from their time spent recording their new album, Spy V Spy will perform live in Coffs. Fans can expect to hear all the classics, as well as a smattering of yet unreleased material.

Where: RED-C at the jetty foreshores.

When: Friday, March 12 from 7pm.

Aus rock band Spy V Spy will perform at RED-C on Friday, March 12. Photo: Robert Watkin

9. Behind the Lines Exhibition

What: Featuring 104 cartoon from 36 cartoonists, annual favourite Behind the Lines has made a return to the Bunker gallery. The travelling exhibition, curated by the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House, celebrates the role of political cartoonists in Australia and the power their drawings have in contributing to our daily political and social discourse.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery.

When: Open seven days a week from 10am-4pm. Runs until April 12.

10. Flowers and Gardens art exhibition

What: Enjoy the latest exhibition from members of the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group, featuring pastels, acrylics, watercolours, drawing, prints, porcelain and more. Entry is free and all works are for sale.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery.

When: Mondays-Friday from 10am-3pm, and Saturdays from 10am-2pm until March 17.