WHAT’S ON: Ten things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

Maggie's Dog Cafe, Shop and Salon is holding its Doggy Play Dates this weekend. Photo: Rachel Vercoe

Maggie's Dog Cafe, Shop and Salon is holding its Doggy Play Dates this weekend. Photo: Rachel Vercoe

Whether you’re a foodie, a dog-lover, a film buff or a passionate environmentalist – there’s something for everyone taking place on the Coffs Coast this week.

Here is your go-to guide for Coffs Coast events for the week of February 26 to March 5.

1. Street Eats Food Market

What: Enjoy street food and desserts from around the world at this foodie night market by the harbour. There’ll be plenty of stalls offering everything from pizza to bubble tea, and visitors can grab a take home container to make sure they can stock up on their favourites.

A mobile bar on site will serve cold beer, bubbles and wine, while there’ll be live music, jumping castles and pony rides to keep the whole family entertained.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Saturday, February 27 from 4pm.

Street Eats Food Market is making a return to the jetty foreshores this weekend. Photo: Street Eats @ The Jetty

2. Puppy Play Date

What: Australia’s only indoor dog cafe, Maggie’s Dog Cafe, regularly holds doggie play dates – meaning the dogs can have a play with others of their breed or size while you sit back and enjoy a coffee.

This weekend the cafe is holding play dates for puppies, then Schnauzers and Frenchies.

Where: Maggies Dog Cafe upstairs at Moonee Marketplace.

When: Puppy play date from 9am-noon, and Schnauzers and Frenchies from noon-2pm on Saturday, February 27.

3. Coramba Village Market

What: Take to the hills for a day trip with your family and friends and enjoy all your favourite Orara Valley businesses with the return of the Coramba Village Market for 2021.

Put on by volunteers each month, visitors are invited to support local growers, makers and artisans with a range of stalls on offer including Coastal Harvest, Orara Valley Produce, Bev’s Books and plenty more. There’ll also be live music from Ruben Reeves and kids’ craft activities. Also, visitors can check out the Coramba Fire Brigade’s museum open day and have a chat with brigade members.

Where: Next to Coramba Rural Fire Service Station.

When: Sunday, February 28 from 9am-1.30pm.

Coramba Village Market is a feast of great local produce, products and fun. The markets are held next to the Coramba RFS station. Photo: Michelle King

4. Sawtell Beach Clean-Up

What: If you’re keen to connect with the community and want to give back to the Coffs Coast’s amazing marine environment, this event is for you. Sea Shepherd Australia will be holding a clean-up at Sawtell’s Boronia Park this weekend.

Volunteers are urged to wear closed-in shoes, be sun smart and bring a reusable bottle. BYO gloves are compulsory due to COVID-19 and volunteers will need to register on the morning, before receiving a safety briefing.

Where: Boronia Park at Sawtell.

When: Sunday, February 28 from 8.45am-12pm.

5. Made With Love Market

What: Celebrating 11 years in 2021, Coffs Harbour’s first and only dedicated boutique handmade market is returning this weekend. There’ll be around 100 stallholders offering everything from jewellery, homewares, bags, clothing, accessories, toys, woodwork, soaps, candles, artwork, gourmet goodies and much more.

The market, which is held four times a year, is all undercover so visitors can be assured the will stay dry.

Where: Park Beach Plaza car park, level 1.

When: Sunday, February 28 from 9am-2pm.

6. Harbourside Markets with live music from The Icebreakers

What: Support local while enjoying live music from local trio The Icebreakers at this weekly, pet-friendly market. All your favourite food trucks, art, jewellery, clothing, beauty and lifestyle products, plants, vintage, and collectable stalls will be on site. The Icebreakers are a good time party band mixing Texan style blues with Chuck Berry rock and roll, and have played live music on the Mid North Coast for the last 30 years.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, February 28 from 8am-2pm

Local trio The Icebreakers are performing at this weekend's Harbourside Markets.

7. Archibald Prize 2019 – final week

What: This weeks marks the last opportunity to take a look at Australia’s prestigious and controversial portraiture prize. As part of its year-long regional tour, the Archibald Prize 2019 exhibition is being showcased on the Coffs Coast at two locations.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery & the Culture Hub at Coffs Central.

When: Tuesday, March 2 to Saturday, March 6 from 10am-4pm.

8. Cinematinee: In the Name of Land

What: The Jetty Memorial Theatre is presenting In the Name of Land – an intimate rural drama which has become one the most popular French films of the past year. The box office phenomenon is the debut feature of photojournalist Edouard Bergeon, and tells the story of Pierre who returns from Wyoming to France in the late ‘70s the marry his sweetheart and take over his imperious father’s farm. After some years, the pressure builds and the business begins to take an insidious toll on the family.

Tickets are $12.50 online, and $13 at the door.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Two screenings at 2pm and 6pm on Thursday, March 4.

A scene from In The Name Of The Land, which is screening at the Jetty Theatre on Thursday.

9. Behind the Lines – Opening Night

What: The biannual favourite Behind the Lines is making a return to the Bunker gallery. The travelling exhibition, curated by the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House, celebrates the role of political cartoonists in Australia and the power their drawings have in contributing to our daily political and social discourse.

The exhibition features 104 cartoons from 36 cartoonists, including this year’s Political Cartoonist of the Year Cathy Wilcox who will be in Coffs to officially open the exhibition. Tickets are $10.

Where: The National Cartoon Gallery.

When: Opening night is Friday, March 5 from 6.30pm. The exhibition runs until April 12.

10. Twilight Food Market

What: This family-friendly food market is diverse in multicultural cuisine, with lots of choices for the kids. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and enjoy the entertainment.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday, February 5 from 4pm. Held weekly.