WHAT’S ON: Ten things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

The Rotary Bookfest, which is returning to Coffs this weekend, is one of many great events taking place. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Looking for things to do on the Coffs Coast over the next week? Here’s some inspiration.

1. Rotary Bookfest 2021

What: After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, the annual Rotary Bookfest is making a comeback. The largest book fair on the North Coast, the Rotary Bookfest has been running for 16 years and will have on offer over 80,000 second-hand books as well as CDs and DVDs.

The week-long event fosters the ethos ‘Buy this year – Give back next’ and all money raised will be used to fund local projects. Previous project examples include shade shelters at the south breakwall, and equipment for Pete’s Place.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Open 9am-5pm everyday from Saturday, February 20 to Saturday, February 27.

2. Bellingen Community Markets

What: Bellingen Park will be abuzz again this weekend as the monthly Bellingen Community Markets returns, showcasing more than 200 diverse and colourful stalls from local artisans, producers, recyclers, alternative therapies, massage and more. Tantalise your tastebuds with the delicious multicultural food on offer, while enjoying the live music and kids entertainment. Due to forecast wet weather, visit the Bellingen Community Markets Facebook page for updates on the event.

Where: Bellingen Park.

When: Saturday, February 20 from 8am-2.30pm

3. Swanee live at RED-C

What: Legendary Aussie rock singer John ‘Swanee’ Swan – a new Coffs Harbour resident – will be taking the stage at RED-C this weekend. One of Australia’s best-known live acts for over half a century, Swanee still has the same devotion to creating music as he was when he was a young kid living in SA with his fellow rock icon brother Jimmy Barnes.

Where: RED-C at the jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, February 21 from 12pm.

Rock legend John "Swanee" Swan will perform at RED-C on Sunday. Picture: MATT LOXTON

4. Harbourside Markets with live music from Mitch King

What: Support local while enjoying live music from Australian blues musician Mitch King at this weekly, pet-friendly market. All your favourite food trucks, art, jewellery, clothing, beauty and lifestyle products, plants, vintage, and collectable stalls will be on site. Travelling musician Mitch King previously won the Tamworth Country Music Festival Busking Competition and the Hottest New Act at St Kilda Festival, and has most recently supported artists including Tones and I.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, February 21 from 8am-2pm

5. Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The weekly Coffs Coast Growers Market offers locals fresh produce and artisan goodies from plenty of local businesses such as Coffs Coast Honey, Raw Food Hub, My Twin Loaves, Bellingen Soap Cakes and more.

Where: City Square.

When: Thursday, February 25 from 8am-2.30pm.

The Coffs Coast Growers Market. Photo: Coffs Coast Growers – Facebook

6. Twilight Food Market

What: This family-friendly food market is diverse in multicultural cuisine, with lots of choices for the kids. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and enjoy the entertainment.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday, February 26 from 4pm. Held weekly.

7. Cleverman Exhibition

What: The Cleverman Exhibition celebrates the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed indigenous superhero series. Exploring First National storytelling, language and creativity in production design, costumes and props, this free exhibition invites audiences to listen and immerse themselves in a powerful contemporary expression Origin Stories.

Where: Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre.

When: Tuesdays-Fridays from 9am-4pm, and weekends 9am-2pm. Runs until April 11.

The Cleverman Exhibition is being held at Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre.

8. 2019 Archibald Prize

What: Prestigious and controversial, the Archibald Prize is Australia’s foremost portraiture prize, and as part of its year-long regional tour the 2019 exhibition is being showcased on the Coffs Coast. The 2019 Archibald Prize is on show at two locations.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery & the Culture Hub at Coffs Central.

When: Tuesdays to Saturdays, 10am-4pm. Runs until March 6.

9. Flowers and Gardens art exhibition

What: Enjoy the latest exhibition from members of the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group, featuring pastels, acrylics, watercolours, drawing, prints, porcelain and more. Entry is free and all works are for sale.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery.

When: Mondays-Friday from 10am-3pm, and Saturdays from 10am-2pm until March 17.

10. Aussie Pubs Exhibition

What: Members of the Woolgoolga Gallery are presenting their latest exhibition “Aussie Pubs” – with artworks in all mediums representing anything that has a visual reference to Australian pubs, bars, taverns and more.

Where: Woolgoolga Gallery on Turon Parade.

When: Daily from 10am-4pm until March 1.