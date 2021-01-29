WHAT’S ON: Ten things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

Looking for things to do over the next week (January 30-February 5)? Here's your weekly go-to guide for Coffs Coast events.

1. Summer Expression Sessions

What: Coffs Harbour City Council and the NSW Government have partnered to deliver community recovery initiative Summer Expression Sessions - supporting young people aged between 12-24 and giving them an opportunity to get creative.

There will be three events over the weekend, including a free screening of Chasing Mavericks at the Cavanbah Centre. Youth are also invited to skate, paint and strum with free workshops and food on offer at Brelsford Park and Nana Glen.

Where: Chasing Mavericks screening session at Cavanbah Centre. Skate, Paint, Strum sessions at Brelsford Park and Nana Glen Community Hall.

When: Skate, Paint Strum session at Brelsford Park on Saturday, January 30 at 10am, followed by Chasing Mavericks screening from 2.30pm. Paint and Strum session at Nana Glen on Sunday, January 31 from 10am.

Head down to Brelsford Park this weekend for free skating, painting and ukulele workshops. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate

2. Silent Disco

What: Head on down to foodie market Street Eats at the Jetty and dance to the beat of your own drum at a free silent disco from Triple SSS Entertainment. All COVID-19 measures will be in place to ensure a safe environment.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Saturday, January 30 from 7pm.

3. Harbourside Markets with live music from Raku One O'Gaia

What: Enjoy live music from soul, blues and gospel singer Raku One O'Gaia while supporting the local business community at this weekly, pet-friendly market. All your favourite food trucks, art, jewellery, clothing, beauty and lifestyle products, plants, vintage, and collectable stalls will be on site. Remember to practice good hygiene, maintain social distancing, and stay home if you are unwell.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, January 31 from 10am.

4. Cinematinee - My Salinger Year

What: The much-anticipated new film by Academy Award nominated writer/director Philippe Falardeau is coming to the Jetty Theatre. My Salinger Year unites Sigourney Weaver and new talent Margaret Qualley for an adaptation of Joanna Rakoff's internationally best selling memoir about a young aspiring writer in mid-90s New York.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Sessions on Thursday, February 4 at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets available here.

Watch My Salinger Year starring Sigourney Weaver at the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

5. Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The weekly Coffs Coast Growers Market offers locals fresh produce and artisan goodies from plenty of local businesses such as Coffs Coast Honey, Raw Food Hub, My Twin Loaves, Bellingen Soap Cakes and more.

Where: City Square.

When: Thursday, February 4 from 8am-2.30pm.

6. Bill Leak Exhibition Opening Night

What: Join the team at the National Cartoon Gallery at their new, updated space for canapes and drinks while you explore the Bill Leak exhibition, featuring some of the wittiest set of cartoons you'll ever see. It will also feature a selection of works from Bill's son, Johannes, who is following in his father's footsteps as a cartoonist for The Australian.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery @ The Bunker.

When: Opening night on Friday, February 5 from 6.30pm. Bookings essential - call the gallery on (02) 6651 7343.

7. Twilight Food Market

What: This family-friendly food market is diverse in multicultural cuisine, with lots of choices for the kids. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and enjoy the entertainment.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday, February 5 from 4pm. Held weekly.

Grab a bite at the weekly Twilight Food Market.

8. Village Farmers' Market

What: The weekly Village Farmers' Market offers locals a 'Farm to Plate' experience, with stalls featuring fresh produce along with home baked goods, bread, eggs, pasta, salami, flowers, jams, chutney and honey.

Where: Queen St, Woolgoolga.

When: Friday, February 5 from 7am-11.30am. Held weekly.

9. 2019 Archibald Prize

What: Prestigious and controversial, the Archibald Prize is Australia's foremost portraiture prize, and as part of its year-long regional tour the 2019 exhibition is being showcased in its entirety for the first time ever on the Coffs Coast. The 2019 Archibald Prize is on show at two locations.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery & the Culture Hub at Coffs Central.

When: Tuesdays to Saturdays, 10am-4pm. Runs until March 6.

10. Fabulous Fakes Art Exhibition

What: The Fabulous Fakes Art Exhibition showcases the talents of Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group members across a wide variety of media, while they get creative with other people's art. Entry is free, with all artworks for sale.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Mondays-Saturdays from 10am-3pm. Runs until February 3.