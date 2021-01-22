WHAT’S ON: Ten things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

There's plenty of great events taking place in Coffs this week. Photo: Street Eats @ The Jetty

There's plenty of great events taking place in Coffs this week. Photo: Street Eats @ The Jetty

Looking for things to do over the next week (January 23-29)? Here's your weekly go-to guide for Coffs Coast events.

Street Eats Food Market

What: After it was washed out earlier this month, the Street Eats Food Market is set to return for 2021. Enjoy street food and desserts from around the world at this monthly foodie night market, with range on offer including pizza, crepes, doughnuts, bubble tea and plenty more. There'll also be a mobile bar with cold beer, bubbles and wine. Grab a take home container and make sure you stock up on all your favourite foods.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Saturday, January 23 from 4pm-9pm.

The 39 Steps

What: This multi-award winning theatrical extravaganza of minimalism, adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Buchan, will have audience suspending their disbelief beyond all measure. Murder, mayhem and madcap shenanigans are delivered by four actors in this fast-paced whodunit spy story.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Last shows on Saturday, January 23 at 2pm and 6pm. Find out more here.

The madcap spy thriller The 39 Steps is playing at the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

Giant Sushi Challenge at Harbourside Markets

What: Harbourside Markets food stall regulars Miyachi Sushi have challenged themselves to create the biggest sushi roll on the Mid North Coast. Sushi maker extraordinaire Yukari Miyachi had the idea to give back and celebrate the resilience of the community, with 2020 being a touch year for everybody. Several feet of sushi will be sliced and shared with markets visitors. The weekly market hosts more than 80 small business owners making it the perfect setting to bring people together.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday January 24 from 10am.

Rouge - An Adult Cabaret

What: Rouge - An Adult Cabaret is the latest offering from the Naidu Theatre Co and tickets are running out. Jade Naidu brings a wealth of experience to the region - professionally trained and qualified as a dancer, teacher, choreographer and theatre performer. Originally written, the shower features your favourite big numbers from stage and screen, and incredible talent from all around NSW. Recommended audience 18+.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium.

When: Runs Sunday, January 24 to Tuesday, January 26. Tickets here.

Elise Bocking is one of the local performers to appear in Rougue – An Adult Cabaret at the Coffs Regional Conservatorium.

UFC 257 live and loud

What: UFC 257 will be live and loud at the Moonee Beach Tavern this weekend. In 2014 rising stars McGregor and Poirier met in Las Vegas, both hoping to pave their way to a world championship. Since then, McGregor has won titles in two weight classes, while Poirier secured an interim lightweight crown, both becoming UFC superstars in the process.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Sunday, January 24 from 2pm.

Cleverman Exhibition

What: The Cleverman Exhibition celebrates the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed indigenous superhero series. Exploring First National storytelling, language and creativity in production design, costumes and props, this free exhibition invites audiences to listen and immerse themselves in a powerful contemporary expression Origin Stories.

Where: Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre.

When: Tuesdays-Fridays from 9am-4pm, and weekends 9am-2pm. Runs until April 11.

The Cleverman Exhibition is being held at Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre.

Australia Day Vibes in the Vines

What: Raleigh Winery is holding a very special tribute to the best of Australian music and cuisine this Australia Day. There'll be an Australian-themed menu and live music at this fun, relaxed day.

Where: Raleigh Winery + House.

When: Tuesday, January 26 from 11am.

Live Music in City Square

What: This summer locals can enjoy free live music in the heart of the Coffs City Centre. There'll be a great range of local and visiting musicians who will perform live every Wednesday and Friday. This week's performers include Alicia Parry (January 27) and Yhan Leal (January 29). Support local cafes and grab a coffee while you listen.

Where: City Square.

When: Wednesday, January 27 and Friday, January 29 from 10.30am.

Yhan Leal will perform live at City Square.

2019 Archibald Prize

What: Prestigious and controversial, the Archibald Prize is Australia's foremost portraiture prize, and as part of its year-long regional tour, the 2019 exhibition will be showcased in its entirety for the first time ever on the Coffs Coast. The 2019 Archibald Prize is on show at two locations.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery & the Culture Hub at Coffs Central.

When: Tuesdays to Saturday, 10am-4pm. Runs until March 6.

Fabulous Fakes Art Exhibition

What: The Fabulous Fakes Art Exhibition showcases the talents of Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group members across a wide variety of media, while they get creative with other people's art. Entry is free, with all artworks for sale.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Mondays-Saturdays from 10am-3pm. Runs until February 3.