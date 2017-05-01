WHAT'S ON: So much to see and do in May on Coffs Coast

SHOW TIME: Head to the many shows in May to enjoy the family fun and great exhibitions.

ENJOY what the Coast is offering in May with all sorts of entertainment, outings, arts, celebrations and more.

GOING IN STYLE (FILM)

THREE retired friends attempt to rob the bank that withholds their money when they lose their pensions as the company they worked for is sold off to a foreign corporation. The elderly trio encounter unexpected pitfalls in 21st century crime style. Saraton Theatre, Grafton, from April 20 onwards.

LOCAL SHOWS

AGRICULTURE is in the spotlight right from late April through May with the Macksville Show on April 28-29; Maclean Agricultural Show on May 2-3; Grafton Clarence Agricultural Show on May 5-6; Coffs Harbour Show from Friday to Sunday May 12-14 and the Bellingen Show on Saturday and Sunday May 20-21. Visit your local showground to see everything from friesians to fireworks, from chooks and cats to camellias and coconut cakes, from banana bunches to Brahman cattle and from equestrian feats to embroidery.

EAST COAST ENCOUNTER

INDIGENOUS and non-indigenous artists,writers and songwriters have re-imagined the encounter between Lt James Cook, his crew and the Aboriginal people in 1770. Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery, April 28-June 17.

BEHIND THE LINES

POLITICAL cartoons from 2016 are on show at Grafton Regional Gallery until May 6 alongside If These Halls Could Talk, showcasing the work of Yaegl artist Frances Belle Parker in transforming Eatonsville Hall, and Special Edition, photographs from Daily Examiner photographers and Flowers III, flora paintings from the gallery collection. From May 10 to June 10, view Wild Australia, photographs of Aboriginal actors from the 1890s, and On a Walk, drawings by Nicola Moss and Sue Harris and Aboriginal artefacts from the Gallery collection..

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

WADJAR Regional Indigenous Gallery at Yarrawarra Cultural Centre at 170 Red Rock Road is hosting this travelling multi-media photographic exhibition. Award winning artist Belinda Mason captures on film the stories of 30 people with disabilities from First Nation communities. Open 10am-4pm Tuesday-Friday; 10am-1pm Saturday and Sunday until June 9.

MARKET MAGIC

ENJOY browsing at the Mylestom Community Market 8am-2pm on April 29 or May 29 (4th Saturday of each month) in the grounds of the North Beach Recreation and Bowling Club overlooking the Bellinger River or try a sausage sizzle at the charity community barbecue. Step further afield for the funky grass roots make it, bake it, grow it, sew it Funkya@Unkya Markets 8am-1pm on Sunday April 30 under the tall pine trees at Unkya Reserve, Eungai Creek Rd, Eungai Creek. Head up the hill for Dorrigo Community Market in Hickory St on May 6.

KNIT WITS

DROP into a branch of the Clarence Regional Library for a knit and a chat - Grafton Library 1st and 3rd Tuesday at 2pm; Yamba library 2nd Tuesday at 9.30am; Maclean Library 3rd Tuesday at 10am and Iluka Library 1st Friday at10am. Knit squares for the Wrap With Love project or pursue your own project.

BUILDING ON RACING

The Master Builders Association Race Day will be held at Coffs Harbour Racing Club on May 5, from 11.30am-6pm. The Clarence Valley Jockey Club will host the Brushgrove Cup Day on May 19.

WICKED - THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE WITCHES OF OZ

Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company is staging this cautionary tale about two girls who form a deep friendship, meet a wizard and end up on very different paths. About love, friendship and trust, it shows there are two sides to every story. Set in a time well before The Wizard of Oz, Wicked pays homage to that story but alters fans' perception of it. From Friday May 5 to Sunday May 28, at Jetty Memorial Theatre.

TURNING JAPANESE

GATHER up your grandchildren for the Japanese Festival of Children's Day with Koinobori kites, koi carp, Japanese food, games and activities at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden in Coffs Harbour on Sunday May 7.

OUTDOOR ADVENTURES

BUSH TUCKER will be the theme of the Coffs Ambassador tour of Woolgoolga Lake on May 6. Birds of the Coffs Coast will be the theme of the May 20 tour; magical mullaway the theme of the May 21 tour. Growing an organic kitchen garden will be the theme of a hands-on workshop in a Korora backyard on May 28, where you can learn about growing organically-sustainable food with ABC gardening guru Steve McGrane. All these activities last about 2 hours and all are free, but bookings are essential, see www.ourlivingcoast.com.au

WATERFALL WAYS

COFFS Coast's waterfalls are at their beautiful best, so take a drive and enjoy some of them. Turn off the Pacific Highway on to the Waterfall Way, south of Coffs Harbour, passing over two waterfalls which plunge under the road. Spectacular Ebor Falls on the Guy Fawkes River is 2km north of Ebor, with short and scenic walks between the upper and lower falls and a grassy picnic area around the top lookout. Don't miss morning or afternoon tea at Fusspots in Ebor, which has to-die-for buttermilk scones, served with lashings of raspberry jam and whipped cream. Head north of Dorrigo to add Dangar Falls to your trip. On the first or third Saturdays of the month (May 20), you can squeeze Dorrigo (first) or Bellingen (third) community markets in to your itinerary.

PORCELAIN ON A PLATE

NORTH Coast Porcelain Painters will hold their Mother's Day porcelain art exhibition with displays and sales on May 13-14, 10am-3pm, at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden in Coffs Harbour. Cafe open.

SCULPTURE IN THE PARK

ART Urunga has re-scheduled its weather-cancelled January event and Sculpture in the Park will now be held on May 14. The one-day sculpture exhibition from 10am to 3pm will share Morgo St Reserve with the Mother's Day in the Park picnic event with live music, coffee, food, kids' activities. See www.urunga.com.au

WATERCOLOURS AND MUSIC

ARMIDALE'S Julee Andrews Quartet will entertain at the Nambucca Valley Arts Council Mother's Day concert at 2.30pm on Sunday May 14. A tribute to the late Rodney Andrews, with proceeds to the Cancer Council, an exhibition of Rodney's paintings will accompany the concert at the Nambucca Community Arts Centre, Ridge St. Inquiries Lil Ganly 6568 5463.

AQUARIUS

THIS award-winning Brazilian film is an engaging and satisfying picture about the adjustments that come with ageing, particularly the fear of being jostled out of place as the culture moves on. Retired music critic Clara is determined to hold on to her beloved apartment in the seaside Aquarius building, which developers see as an ageing relic ripe for demolition. Thursday May 18, 10.30am; 1.30pm, 6pm, Jetty Memorial Theatre, Coffs Harbour

HEROES AND HILARITY

THE PHANTOM SHOW, a very different touring show with work by more than 30 different artists about that unique and enduring cartoon character The Phantom, the first superhero, is on at Coffs Harbour's Bunker Cartoon Gallery. Visit the bat cave until May 12 in an exhibition described as nostalgic, surprising and fun- you might even see The Phantom himself.

BALD ARCHY

The Bald Archy, the annual art exhibition which spoofs the Archibald Prize for portraiture, will open at the Bunker on May 19 and remain on show until June 11. Eee what mischief the cartoonists, caricaturists and comic artists have made with the personalities and activities of our leading citizens in the last year.

ENTER THE INTERNET

INTERNET Basics 1- Internet for the Beginner is the title of a free workshop for adults at the Harry Bailey Memorial Library in Coffs Harbour from 2-4pm on Wednesday May 24. Bookings essential ph 6648 4911.

BOTANIC GARDEN OPEN DAY

SUNDAY MAY 28 is Australasian Botanical Gardens Open Day and the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden will host a plant fair, workshops, demonstrations, stalls, children's activities, a barbecue, guided tours from 9am-4pm.

THE WITCHES

WHAT is it with witches on stage this autumn? The Witches by Roald Dahl is being staged by Griffin Theatre as a madcap physical theatre one-man show at the Jetty Memorial Theatre at 6pm on May 30. This is one for the grandchildren if they are brave and at least six years old. One little boy stumbles into the worldwide meeting of witches and hears their plans to turn all the world's children into mice. Does he have the smarts and sneakiness to stop them in time and not get squished in the process?

CREATIVE AGEING

ARTS Mid North Coast has launched a new website to keep seniors up to date with all the creative happenings in the region. Involvement in the arts has been shown to have a powerful impact on the health and well-being of older people and such activities are increasingly important for this region, with its higher-than-average proportion of seniors. The Arts Mid North Coast Creative Ageing website is now live. See http://creativeageing.com.au