What’s on: Markets, events return as restrictions ease

Harbourside Markets is returning with a full market this month.

Harbourside Markets is returning with a full market this month.

WITH COVID-19 restrictions easing and winter school holidays now in swing, there are a number of Covid safe events returning to the Coffs Coast this July.

Here is a list of things to do this month.

Bellingen Community Markets

The monthly Bellingen Community Markets are back and have put in place a plan to ensure the health and safety of market attendees in accordance with the government's COVID-19 safety recommendations.

Attendees will be given hand sanitiser and will be required to follow all signage. The markets can safely accommodate around 4,000-5,000 people, and attendees must stick to the 1.5m social distancing rule.

The markets are a perfect chance to support locals, and will showcase a large selection of art and craft, second hands goods, fresh produce, plants, jewellery, soaps.

The markets will be held in Bellingen Park on Saturday, July 18.

Bellingen Community Markets will return - but socially distancing rules apply.

Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience

It's been three months since the last Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience was held, and now the award-winning monthly event is set to return.

The Giingan Experience is an interactive tour that allows attendees to immerse themselves in Gumbaynggirr culture through language, dance, storytelling, damper making and much more.

Tickets for the tour can be purchased on the day, or can be bought online via eventbrite.

The tour will take place on Saturday, July 11 from 10am at Sealy Lookout.

Harbourside Markets

The weekly Harbourside Markets are returning with a full market this month, welcoming back arts and crafts stalls and free live music.

Food vendors are back as well as fresh produce, art, jewellery, clothing, beauty and lifestyle products, plants, and collectable stalls.

Stalls will be spaced for safe browsing and to ensure the markets are Covid safe.

Pets are welcome but must be kept on leashes.

The markets are held every Sunday from 8am-2pm at the Jetty Foreshores.

Sealy Lookout provides the backdrop for the monthly Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience.

Urunga Riverside Market

The Urunga Riverside Market is another event set to return after months of Covid lockdown.

On offer will be traditional and gourmet foods, arts, crafts, second hand goods, live music and more.

Social distancing rules apply.

The market will take place on Sunday, July 12 from 7am-1pm at the Urunga foreshores.

Village Farmer's Market

Support local at the Village Farmer's Market, which is held weekly at Queen St, Woolgoolga.

Stalls feature fresh local produce along with home baked goods, breads, flowers, jams, honey and more.

The market is held every Friday from 7am-11.30am.

Bellingen Farmers and Producers Market

Another weekly market that is currently operating is the Bellingen Farmers and Producers Market.

Buy local produce, healthy snacks and more while taking in the live entertainment at this market, which is held every Wednesday from 2.30pm to 5.30pm at Church St.

The Bunker Cartoon Gallery.

Bunker Cartoon Gallery

The cartoon gallery has reopened its doors with a new exhibition dedicated to the little ones, dubbed Doin It for the Kids.

The gallery is bursting with cartoons and is bound to grab the attention of kids and the young at heart.

The exhibition is on display until August 16 and runs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am-4pm at the gallery located on John Champion Way.

Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery exhibitions

Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery has begun a phased reopening of services and has limited entry to 48 people per block of visiting time.

Book your free ticket via eventbrite to view the current exhibitions, including the Be Still Exhibition and An Artist's Garden.

The Be Still exhibition showcases a collection of images of still life compositions submitted from the community during the time of COVID-19 isolation.

An Artist's Garden presents work by two of the Coffs Coast's most established and respected painters, Terri Butterworth and Guy Gilmour.

Both exhibitions will run until August 15 at the gallery located on the corner of Coff and Duke Streets.

Live music at Red-C

RED-C, located at the former Deep Sea Fishing Club at the Jetty Foreshores, is holding a number of live music events this month.

The venue hosts an open mic night on Fridays from 6pm, with bookings recommended, as well as live music performances from midday on weekends.

Visit the website for a full list of gigs.

Want to see your event listed here? Email editorial@coffscoastadvocate.com.au